China and Vietnam have a common future, President Xi Jinping says in Lunar New Year note to fellow communist leader





China sees a shared future with Vietnam and will prioritize other communist state in regional diplomacy, president says Xi Jinping engaged himself. The pledge from Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, came in a letter to his Vietnamese party counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is observed by both countries. “We will work with the Vietnamese side to further integrate bilateral development strategies, enhance comprehensive cooperation, and increase communication and coordination on international and regional affairs,” Xi said as quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency. . Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeour new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team. It comes as China’s relations with the West, and the United States in particular, remain strained. Points of contention range from Washington’s support for Taiwan to attempts to thwart China’s technological progress, by limiting access to high-tech chips, for example, and reducing China’s role in supply chains. world by partnering with allies in Southeast Asia and beyond. Their similar ideological past, political structure and economic development model have warmed ties between China and Vietnam, despite a border war four decades ago and lingering territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Nguyen paid a three-day visit to Beijing in October, becoming the first foreign leader to do so after Xi secured a groundbreaking third term as party leader at its 20th national congress. In a joint statement following the visit, Xi and Ngyuen agreed to unite to address external challenges, including “color revolutions” and criticism of their human rights record, and are committed to advancing their “comrades and brothers“Friendship at a new level. The story continues The two sides also agreed to “properly handle” the South China Sea and other disputes. “The two are stepping up efforts to implement the consensus we have reached. I believe this will consolidate the political mutual trust and traditional friendship between the two sides, and effectively improve the well-being of the two peoples,” he said. Xi in his letter, according to Xinhua report. Vietnam is a member of the former US-led Pacific Rim trade pact called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and became a investment hotspot in recent years, with projected GDP growth reaching a 15-year high of 8% in 2022. China is not one a signatory to the CPTPP but asked to join the current 11-member group after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2017. Vietnam, one of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is also a preferred destination for Chinese investors wishing to transfer production facilities there to reduce costs, or to circumvent US tariffs or other trade barriers. Annual two-way trade rose 2.1 percent to $234.9 billion in 2022, according to data from China customs, accounting for about a quarter of the China-ASEAN total. Chinese exports to Vietnam rose 6.8 percent to $147 billion last year, leaving China with a trade surplus of $59 billion. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

