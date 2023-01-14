Trump’s political fate may have been decided by a Georgian grand jury | donald trump





Even as Donald Trump prepares to ramp up his campaign to retake the White House, the political and personal fates of former US presidents may already have been decided by the secretive operation of a grand jury in Georgia.

The 23-member panel, convened to consider whether Trump and others committed crimes trying to overturn his loss in Georgia when it looked like the state could decide the outcome of the entire presidential election of 2020, dissolved on Monday after submitting its findings and requesting that they be made public.

If the grand juries report recommends prosecution, Atlanta County prosecutor Fani Willis will face the most important decision of her career as to whether, for the first time in American history, to indict a former president of a criminal offence.

This could lead to Trump remaining behind bars in Georgia as he expects to be on the campaign trail. Provided he is not already serving his sentence following a federal investigation into his attempts to pressure election officials in several other states to rig the vote and his role in the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

A judge has scheduled a hearing later this month to consider arguments on whether the grand jury report should be made public while Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, reviews its findings.

In November, the day before Trump announced his candidacy for the White House, the Brookings Institution in Washington released a report concluding that he was at risk of prosecution in Georgia, including for improperly influencing officials governmental, falsified and solicited from criminals. The report says Trump could even face charges under anti-racketeering laws drafted to fight the mafia.

Norman Eisen, lead author of the Brookings report and former White House special adviser on ethics and government reform, said he thought charges against Trump were very likely.

The evidence is powerful and the law is very favorable to prosecutors in Georgia, he said. I believe that the [special grand jury] report most likely calls for the prosecution of Trump and his co-conspirators.

Eisen said the federal case was not as advanced, but the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 presented a strong case for the charges against Trump.

He said prosecuting a former president would be momentous.

But, of course, so was Trump’s decision to lead a coup attempt. It was momentous in a very negative way. It’s momentous as a defense of the rule of law and American democracy, Eisen said.

Georgia prosecutors have warned at least 18 other people they are the target of the investigation and could face charges, including a close ally and Trump lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani who, among other things, been accused of spreading conspiracy theories in testimony to the Georgian legislature.

Willis launched his investigation into a multi-state plan coordinated by the Trump campaign to sway the results just weeks after the former president’s departure. The investigation initially focused on a tape recording of Trump pressuring Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to conjure nearly 12,000 votes out of thin air to undo Joe’s victory. Bidens.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, and members of his team in May 2022. Photograph: Ben Gray/AP

Willis expanded the investigation as new evidence showed Trump and his allies were trying to manipulate the results, including nominating a fake list of 16 voters to replace legitimate Electoral College member states. Fake voters included Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and Republican members of the state legislature who were warned they risked prosecution.

The Fulton County District Attorney told state officials his office is investigating a series of crimes against Trump and others, including criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, intentional interference with the electoral functions, conspiracy and racketeering. Convictions are potentially punishable by lengthy prison terms.

Fulton Superior Court approved the special grand jury appointment last year at Williss’ request. She pondered the consequences of an investigation into a former president as jurors began their work.

I don’t want you to think I’m naive or that I don’t understand the seriousness of the situation, Willis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I understand the seriousness of it But it’s like all the other cases. You just have to do your due diligence.

Special grand juries are rare in Georgia. Unlike the regular type, they cannot charge. But they can sit much longer and have broader subpoena powers. Willis acknowledged that if she were to build a case against such a controversial political figure as Trump and convince a jury in a criminal trial, the evidence would have to be strong, which would take time and depth.

Willis used the powers of grand juries to good effect. She called a parade of witnesses, including many of Trump’s closest allies and lawyers. Some fought their subpoenas, including Senator Lindsey Graham who went all the way to the US Supreme Court in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid testifying.

The star witness was Raffensperger, a Republican who voted for Trump and oversaw his states’ elections. When the numbers piled up against the Georgia president, Trump knew who to turn to.

Raffensperger spoke to the special grand jury for several hours in June. The Georgia secretary of state has not publicly commented on his testimony, but in his book, Integrity Counts, Raffensperger recounts receiving a call from Trump while sitting in his kitchen with his wife, Tricia, on January 2. 2021. He put the president on speakerphone.

Raffensperger knew what to expect. Trump had previously tweeted slurs and threats against me and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. For an hour, the president tried to persuade Raffensperger to cancel the vote.

So we spent a lot of time on that and if we could just go over some numbers I think it’s pretty clear that we won. We won very substantially in Georgia, Trump said on the call.

Brad Raffensperger in Atlanta in November 2022. Photograph: Stephen Smith/AP

Raffensperger said he was tempted to interrupt and disagree, but not out of respect.

Trump continued: I just want to find 11,780 votes because we won the state.

Raffensperger told the president he couldn’t because the data didn’t support him.

Trump tried to claim the vote was rigged by alleging ballot stuffing and other irregularities. Then the president said, “All of these things are very dangerous things when it comes to non-crime. I think it’s very dangerous for you to say that.

Raffensperger saw it for what it was.

I felt then and I still believe today that it was a threat, he writes. Others obviously thought so too, as some of Trump’s most radical supporters reacted as if it were their duty to carry out this threat.

Raffensperger said he and his wife had received death threats.

Willis had more than the witness word for it. Raffensperger recorded the call, providing powerful and indisputable evidence.

The Fulton County District Attorney brought a parade of other witnesses before the grand jury, including then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Graham, who called Raffensperger to suggest he throw out postal ballots.

Giuliani was likely asked about the false testimonies he gave to Georgia lawmakers the month after the presidential election, including allegations that voting machines were rigged and that thousands of teenagers lacked the voting age had voted. A New York court suspended his license to practice law last year because of his patently false and misleading statements regarding Georgia’s presidential election results.

Fulton County Elections Chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta in November 2020. Photograph: Ben Gray/AP

Willis also gathered evidence of attempts to pressure a Fulton County poll worker and her daughter into falsely saying they committed voter fraud by ballot stuffing, the sudden resignation of a American lawyer in Atlanta under pressure from Trump officials to more aggressively investigate allegations of voter fraud, and from a computer services company hired by one of Trump’s lawyers who illegally copied confidential voter data to from voting machines.

Those who have worked with Willis say she is unlikely to hesitate to sue Trump if she deems it appropriate. She is known to be a follower of anti-racketeering laws, having used them to sue public school teachers who were part of a cheating scandal.

If Willis decides to pursue the case, she will have to convene a regular grand jury that has the power to enter indictments.

Trump dismissed the threat to his freedom with his usual bluster. He described his conversation with Raffensperger as perfect and the auditions as a witch hunt. He called the Williss investigation a political and racist prosecution, presumably because she is black.

