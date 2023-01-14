Indonesia’s emergency labor regulations change workers…

(MENAFN – The Conversation)

Just a few weeks ago, the Indonesian government turned its controversial job creation law, better known as the omnibus law, into a government regulation in lieu of law, as it was considered an emergency to publish the rule.

It was a sudden maneuver to circumvent Indonesia’s Constitutional Court ruling declaring the law unconstitutional in 2021. The 2021 verdict gave the government two years to adjust the controversial law. By turning it into an emergency regulation, the Indonesian government avoids the possibility that the law will be canceled altogether.

Adopted at the end of 2020, the Omnibus law has drawn widespread criticism for neglecting labor rights. Numerous protests by workers, activists and civil society organizations colored the employment landscape in Indonesia after the enactment of the law. This situation will likely continue into 2023 and the 2024 election year.

Problematic provisions

The omnibus law embodies President Joko Widodo’s ambition to attract foreign investors by reducing red tape to the detriment of workers’ rights.

The law made it easier for companies to fire employees without notice. There are no provisions regulating occupational safety. Severance pay has been reduced and workers’ temporary contracts have been extended. His new formula for determining the minimum wage was also criticized and resulted in the lowest annual wage increase on record in 2022.

The new emergency regulation in place of the omnibus law which should have been canceled by now is arguably even more problematic.

First, the majority of its provisions are merely a copy of the omnibus law. Many of the problematic provisions of the previous omnibus law still exist in this new regulation.

Second, several changes and additional provisions in the new regulations are confusing and overlapping with previous government regulations, which are derivatives of the Omnibus Act.

For example, the provisions on outsourcing, which had been deleted in the omnibus law, now reappear in the emergency regulations. The regulation also changed the formulations of minimum wages again, infuriating both workers and employers at its inconsistency.

This government regulation in lieu of law also still leaves so many undeveloped points that could be further exploited in the future, and are difficult to understand even by legal experts.

How workers are protesting the changes

Due to its problematic content and the fact that the Omnibus Act was passed so suddenly in 2020, without proper consultation with workers, it drew strong criticism from unions and workers.

However, as industrial action in Indonesia has always been very restrictive, calling strikes is out of the question. Strikes are not very popular as industrial actions in Indonesia because they can only be organized with the permission of companies. Companies also have the right to reduce their workforce if workers choose to carry out informal strikes.

This situation leaves the workers to resort only to protest. However, the pandemic has prevented them from mobilizing protesters under strict mobility and mass gathering restrictions.

But recent years have shown that workers are not sitting still. Instead, they revolutionized the way they organized protests and took to social media. While that may not be enough to push the government to change the law, at the very least, a few viral tweets have helped push several companies to change their practices after abusing their employees.

Workers in the capital Jakarta protest against fuel hikes and the low minimum wage, and demand the repeal of the Omnibus law, September 2022. antara foto/aditya pradana putra/nz

In the second half of 2022, thousands of workers staged protests in their respective cities. The protests escalated when the government increased subsidized fuel prices in September. Rising fuel prices boosted already high inflation due to rising food prices.

One of the workers’ demands is that the government not use the minimum wage formulas stipulated in the Job Creation Act. This request was actually successful as the government decided to issue a separate regulation to determine the 2023 minimum wage.

The other demand of the workers is of course to push the government to revoke the omnibus law. This has clearly failed, as shown by the adoption of the emergency regulation in favor of investors.

In 2023, it will be imperative to see how workers act to counter regulation, especially against the backdrop of possible mass layoffs due to a global recession.