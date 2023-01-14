The New York Times gives Kellyanne Conway a platform to write that everyone against Trump is a loser





Will Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election? With nearly two years until voters go to the polls, that’s obviously incredibly hard to predict. On the one hand, the fact that he lost in 2020 doesn’t bode well for his prospects, nor does the 10-mile list of reasons why he should never again be allowed under a million. legs of the oval office. On the other hand, stranger and scarier things have happened, like Rudy Giuliani deciding an airport restaurant was a suitable place to catch up on hair removal. Someone you probably shouldn’t ask if you’re looking for an unbiased and accurate prediction of the odds of ex-presidents? Former campaign manager and longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway. And yet, she had the opportunity to do so, in the official journal no less.

Yes, in a nearly 2,000-word op-ed in The New York Times on Friday, Kellyanne Alternative Facts Conway lays out the case for and against Trump. By that title, you might think that somehow, against all odds, the article was an unbiased look at the track record of past presidents. But it was written by Conway, and although she claims to be an unbiased sage, she quits the game almost immediately, saying people who don’t want to see the former guy become the leader of the free world again have no reason real to oppose him. On the contrary, she argues, anti-Trumpers simply never got over the fact that he won the 2016 election and have lived a sad and unproductive life ever since.

Sayeth Conway:

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. There is no vaccine or booster for this. Coddled in their social media bubbles and comforted within self-selected communities suffering from sameness, the afflicted disguise their hatred for Mr. Trump as a righteous call for justice or a solemn love of democracy and country. So desperate is the incessant cry for Trump! that millions of otherwise pleasant and productive citizens have become less and less tenacious. They ignore the shortcomings, failures and unpopularity of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and respect the glib misrepresentations of an administration that says the border is safe, inflation is transient, sanctions are meant to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and that they will extinguish the virus. . They have also done very little to learn and understand what motivates the 74 million fellow Americans who were Trump-Pence voters in 2020 and not on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

While that last line might suggest that Conway would have something more to say about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it, it’s the first and last time it’s mentioned. . Later she writes:

The case against Trump 2024 hinges on a combination of fatigue and self-inflicted sabotage, the fear that he can’t get past the mountain of legal trouble, the call to move on, the feeling that he’s at blame for disappointing Republican candidates in 2022 and the perception that other Republicans are less to blame for 2022 and have more recent records as conservative reformers.

As Daily Kos editor Laura Clawson points out, the case against Trump 2024 also hinges on the idea that people trying to overthrow the government shouldn’t be eligible for future office, but apparently Conway doesn’t think so. not that this is the case.

Buried in Conways bullshit and pirouettes, one sentence rings true: ignoring Mr. Trump’s 2024 candidacy or writing his political obituary is a fool’s errand. Smarter people have made this argument, but as my colleague Molly Jong-Fast has written, it’s because the Republican Party has always backed Trump in the end no matter what, including insurgencies. What Conway, on the other hand, would have people believe is not even a factor in considering the case against Trump.

Trump Organization fined literal pocket change for multiple crimes

We were sure that this effective slap on the wrist would make Trump’s family business think twice about committing more crimes. According to the Wall Street Journal:

Donald Trump’s family business has been ordered to pay $1.6 million in criminal fines following his tax evasion conviction for using an unofficial compensation program to pay certain employees benefits, such as cars, rent-free apartments and money. In December, a New York jury found two Trump Organization entities guilty of a total of 17 counts, including tax evasion, conspiracy and falsifying business records. State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, imposed the sentence in a hearing on Friday. The fines were the maximum allowed by law, Judge Merchan said. He ordered the defendants to pay within 14 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/01/kellyanne-conway-donald-trump-2024-new-york-times-op-ed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos