Brian Taylor: What’s next for the independence campaign?

How quickly they are forgotten. Just this week, continues Boris Johnson, we must remember that he was excised from pictorial history.

It was hard not to laugh. His former colleague, Grant Shapps, posted a photo from a previous ministerial visit to Spaceport Cornwall, as he prepared for the first rocket launch from UK soil.

It turned out that the photo had been doctored. To remove Boris. It would seem that, in the manner of Orwell, he is now a non-person. Mr. Shapps strenuously denied responsibility for the editing.

Still, it might give ideas to others. Keir Starmer might prefer him if voters forget he previously worked alongside Jeremy Corbyn.

And then there is Nicola Sturgeon. Perhaps, if she thought about it a bit, she could identify a former SNP leader she would rather not hear from.

The episode was a reminder of the transience of politics. And its trials and tribulations. (Rocket launch failed.)

But some things seem constant. Nicola Sturgeon still aspires to a referendum on independence.

Rishi Sunak, whom she met in Inverness, still says now is not the time, the focus should be on other issues.

Incidentally, it was even suggested that Mr Sunak had a mild degree of photophobia, that he was relieved to avoid the usual awkward photo on the steps of Bute House.

It probably had more to do with planning. But, all the same, it helped to emphasize that the discussions were chatty and constructive. Less like a state visit from a state in the Union, Ms Sturgeon is looking to leave.

To be clear, the prime minister is not saying never to indyref2. Indeed, in a BBC Scotland wireless interview, he said three times that it should not be considered at the moment.

A March Glasgow Yes (Picture: free)

To which Ms Sturgeon replies that this should not be her call, that she has a mandate to hold a new referendum, especially in light of Brexit.

Indeed, that message was underscored at Holyrood this week when Angus Robertson successfully moved a motion that the Scottish people had the sovereign right to determine their governance.

I was intrigued by the tone of the argument put forward by Mr. Robertson, the Constitutional Secretary.

He linked independence to Brexit, arguing that Scottish views were ignored. So, so familiar. But he also argued that those who endorsed the union in 2014 were promised economic gains, which failed to materialize.

Again, familiar. Except the tone was more one of flight, escapism than it has been in the past, when the SNP argued that Scotland should have the confidence to endorse full autonomy.

I have noticed recently that SNP politicians use the word escape when talking about constitutional relations on these islands.

Not serious. But change of tone.

So what’s the next step? There is a special SNP conference on March 19 where members will discuss strategy.

This follows the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot initiate a formal referendum, that it remains a matter reserved for Westminster under the 1998 Act which established devolution.

This weekend, the NEC parties are expected to present a draft agenda for this special strategy conference.

I am told that it will be neither prescriptive nor proscriptive. On the contrary, it will leave ample room for amendment and discussion.

From Ms. Sturgeons’ point of view, it makes perfect sense.

She set out her own thoughts that the next UK general election, due next year, should be, as far as Scotland is concerned, a de facto referendum.

However, the party she leads is decidedly uneasy. This is clear from conversations with high-ranking nationalists.

This is by no means a simplistic split in the nationalist movement. It’s much more nuanced than that. Nevertheless, there is concern.

Frankly, no one in the party wanted to be in that position. It’s not a plan B. More of a plan F. But, as a senior official told me, the alternative is to give up and we are in no way ready to do that.

The mood is still uncertain and therefore the outcome is, to some extent, unpredictable.

However, it is possible to discern a series of common threads emerging from the discussions taking place in SNP circles across Scotland.

First, few would advocate anything other than a formal, statutory referendum. No one in the SNP wants to emulate Catalonia where an unauthorized plebiscite would have set back the Catalan cause.

Second, there had been talk of a mass resignation at Holyrood, rather than focusing on the Westminster election. This notion seems to have very little traction. I was told it was for the birds.

But the idea of ​​Westminster also has detractors. Consider this. Parties supporting the Union will refuse to play. They will say that the UK general election should be just that: electing MPs and therefore the next UK government.

They will spend the whole campaign bashing the SNP and their de facto referendum.

But what if the SNP fails to achieve its self-imposed target of 50% of the popular vote, bearing in mind that it has never reached this level in electoral history?

Why then, say the SNP skeptics, would the Unionists claim that the people have spoken, that independence has again been rejected. As I was told, the cry would be: you will have had your referendum.

So, is there an alternative approach? Some may be suggesting the party should link a different demand to this Westminster contest.

Perhaps the SNP should push for the transfer of new constitutional powers to Holyrood. Specifically, the power to hold a statutory referendum, to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision.

An interesting thought, maybe decreasing the risk. But doesn’t he also come up against the same dilemma? What happens when the Prime Minister says no, when Westminster says no?

Another senior party official told me that the SNP simply needed to be prepared for a protracted campaign, building momentum, slowly and steadily.

Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, will seek to highlight the benefits of the Union as he sees them, through economic cooperation, such as on the new green free ports.

Picture, PM? Much obliged.