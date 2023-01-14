Politics
Brian Taylor: What’s next for the independence campaign?
How quickly they are forgotten. Just this week, continues Boris Johnson, we must remember that he was excised from pictorial history.
It was hard not to laugh. His former colleague, Grant Shapps, posted a photo from a previous ministerial visit to Spaceport Cornwall, as he prepared for the first rocket launch from UK soil.
It turned out that the photo had been doctored. To remove Boris. It would seem that, in the manner of Orwell, he is now a non-person. Mr. Shapps strenuously denied responsibility for the editing.
Still, it might give ideas to others. Keir Starmer might prefer him if voters forget he previously worked alongside Jeremy Corbyn.
And then there is Nicola Sturgeon. Perhaps, if she thought about it a bit, she could identify a former SNP leader she would rather not hear from.
Read more by Brian Taylor: A way back for Scottish Tories? Mibbes yes, mibbes
The episode was a reminder of the transience of politics. And its trials and tribulations. (Rocket launch failed.)
But some things seem constant. Nicola Sturgeon still aspires to a referendum on independence.
Rishi Sunak, whom she met in Inverness, still says now is not the time, the focus should be on other issues.
Incidentally, it was even suggested that Mr Sunak had a mild degree of photophobia, that he was relieved to avoid the usual awkward photo on the steps of Bute House.
It probably had more to do with planning. But, all the same, it helped to emphasize that the discussions were chatty and constructive. Less like a state visit from a state in the Union, Ms Sturgeon is looking to leave.
To be clear, the prime minister is not saying never to indyref2. Indeed, in a BBC Scotland wireless interview, he said three times that it should not be considered at the moment.
To which Ms Sturgeon replies that this should not be her call, that she has a mandate to hold a new referendum, especially in light of Brexit.
Indeed, that message was underscored at Holyrood this week when Angus Robertson successfully moved a motion that the Scottish people had the sovereign right to determine their governance.
I was intrigued by the tone of the argument put forward by Mr. Robertson, the Constitutional Secretary.
He linked independence to Brexit, arguing that Scottish views were ignored. So, so familiar. But he also argued that those who endorsed the union in 2014 were promised economic gains, which failed to materialize.
Again, familiar. Except the tone was more one of flight, escapism than it has been in the past, when the SNP argued that Scotland should have the confidence to endorse full autonomy.
I have noticed recently that SNP politicians use the word escape when talking about constitutional relations on these islands.
Not serious. But change of tone.
So what’s the next step? There is a special SNP conference on March 19 where members will discuss strategy.
READ MORE FROM BRIAN TAYLOR:The Supreme Court is a challenge for Sturgeon and Sunak
This follows the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot initiate a formal referendum, that it remains a matter reserved for Westminster under the 1998 Act which established devolution.
This weekend, the NEC parties are expected to present a draft agenda for this special strategy conference.
I am told that it will be neither prescriptive nor proscriptive. On the contrary, it will leave ample room for amendment and discussion.
From Ms. Sturgeons’ point of view, it makes perfect sense.
She set out her own thoughts that the next UK general election, due next year, should be, as far as Scotland is concerned, a de facto referendum.
However, the party she leads is decidedly uneasy. This is clear from conversations with high-ranking nationalists.
This is by no means a simplistic split in the nationalist movement. It’s much more nuanced than that. Nevertheless, there is concern.
Frankly, no one in the party wanted to be in that position. It’s not a plan B. More of a plan F. But, as a senior official told me, the alternative is to give up and we are in no way ready to do that.
The mood is still uncertain and therefore the outcome is, to some extent, unpredictable.
However, it is possible to discern a series of common threads emerging from the discussions taking place in SNP circles across Scotland.
First, few would advocate anything other than a formal, statutory referendum. No one in the SNP wants to emulate Catalonia where an unauthorized plebiscite would have set back the Catalan cause.
Second, there had been talk of a mass resignation at Holyrood, rather than focusing on the Westminster election. This notion seems to have very little traction. I was told it was for the birds.
But the idea of Westminster also has detractors. Consider this. Parties supporting the Union will refuse to play. They will say that the UK general election should be just that: electing MPs and therefore the next UK government.
They will spend the whole campaign bashing the SNP and their de facto referendum.
But what if the SNP fails to achieve its self-imposed target of 50% of the popular vote, bearing in mind that it has never reached this level in electoral history?
Why then, say the SNP skeptics, would the Unionists claim that the people have spoken, that independence has again been rejected. As I was told, the cry would be: you will have had your referendum.
So, is there an alternative approach? Some may be suggesting the party should link a different demand to this Westminster contest.
Perhaps the SNP should push for the transfer of new constitutional powers to Holyrood. Specifically, the power to hold a statutory referendum, to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision.
An interesting thought, maybe decreasing the risk. But doesn’t he also come up against the same dilemma? What happens when the Prime Minister says no, when Westminster says no?
Another senior party official told me that the SNP simply needed to be prepared for a protracted campaign, building momentum, slowly and steadily.
Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, will seek to highlight the benefits of the Union as he sees them, through economic cooperation, such as on the new green free ports.
Picture, PM? Much obliged.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/opinion/23248685.brian-taylor-next-independence-campaign/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brian Taylor: What’s next for the independence campaign?
- The Last Of Us Costar Bella Ramsey Reveals Her Gender Identity In Interview With Frank – Deadline
- Early Pac-12 Football Predictions for 2023 – AthlonSports.com
- ‘Yellowstone’ inspires commuters to dress up as cattle rancher characters from hit TV show
- The New York Times gives Kellyanne Conway a platform to write that everyone against Trump is a loser
- President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi sent their greetings to Uttarayan and Bhogi
- Indonesia’s emergency labor regulations change workers…
- Tech Hosts Furman in Spring Season Opener – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- Inside Italy’s biggest mafia trial in decades – BBC News
- Britain says it will send battle tanks to Ukraine.
- 2020 video shows George Santos boasting ‘record returns’ in alleged ‘Ponzi scheme’ operation
- Actor Ezra Miller fine, probation in Vermont case