Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, see PICS | Railway News
India is set to get its eighth Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the semi-high speed train on the new route on January 15 via video conference. This will make it the second such train in South India and the first in the region. Ahead of the ceremony, Railway Ministry shared photos of the train showing the inside of the train.
The Ministry of Railways shared the photos of the train on Twitter with the caption saying, “All ready to serve the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh!” They added, “Get a glimpse of the 8th Vande Bharat Express soon to be launched by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.”
Also Read: Indian Railways to start ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra’ between Ayodhya and Janakpur under Bharat Gaurav; Check the dates here
It will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one linking the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. There will be stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
Everything is ready to serve the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh!
Take a look at the soon to be launched 8th Vande Bharat Express by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/csDOMvwBxE
Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 14, 2023
Before that, the last Vande Bharat train was reported in West Bengal, which became the first train in Eastern India. The government is also planning to launch a new Vande Bharat train between the national capital Delhi and Jaipur.
The locally designed Vande Bharat Express trainset is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment and will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience for rail users.
The launch of the prestigious train in Telangana bears significance as the state goes to the polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option in power Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who has been in power there since the state when it was created in 2014.
With contributions from IANS
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/railways/pm-narendra-modi-to-flag-off-secunderabad-visakhapatnam-vande-bharat-express-tomorrow-see-pics-2561519.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, see PICS | Railway News
- Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after cardiac arrest
- One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives collaborates with Italian fashion house Missoni to create a chic beach paradise – Hotels Above Par
- Michigan vs. Ohio State Men’s Hockey: Preview, how to watch Game 2
- Erdogan’s aide: Turkey ‘not in a position’ to ratify Sweden’s NATO candidacy
- Search | Culture & Leisure
- Xi Jinping and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong exchange Spring Day wishes for Europe
- Take up to 56% off Puma men’s clothing
- Tennis-Djokovic says the deportation drama has paved the way to success
- Brian Taylor: What’s next for the independence campaign?
- The Last Of Us Costar Bella Ramsey Reveals Her Gender Identity In Interview With Frank – Deadline
- Early Pac-12 Football Predictions for 2023 – AthlonSports.com