Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, see PICS | Railway News

India is set to get its eighth Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the semi-high speed train on the new route on January 15 via video conference. This will make it the second such train in South India and the first in the region. Ahead of the ceremony, Railway Ministry shared photos of the train showing the inside of the train.

The Ministry of Railways shared the photos of the train on Twitter with the caption saying, “All ready to serve the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh!” They added, “Get a glimpse of the 8th Vande Bharat Express soon to be launched by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.”

It will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one linking the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. There will be stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

Before that, the last Vande Bharat train was reported in West Bengal, which became the first train in Eastern India. The government is also planning to launch a new Vande Bharat train between the national capital Delhi and Jaipur.

The locally designed Vande Bharat Express trainset is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment and will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience for rail users.

The launch of the prestigious train in Telangana bears significance as the state goes to the polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option in power Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who has been in power there since the state when it was created in 2014.

