Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against the presidential decree on employment | world news





Thousands of workers staged rallies in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say undermines workers’ rights and environmental protections. President Joko Widodo issued the emergency decree last month, replacing a controversial jobs law in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, a move that some legal experts say violates a court ruling . The Constitutional Court had found the Jobs Creation Act 2020 to be flawed, saying there had not been enough public consultation before the law was passed. He ordered lawmakers to complete a renewed process by November. Protester Damar Panca Mulia, 38, called the decree a government ploy to ensure the implementation of the jobs law. Read more: Here’s how Prince Harry and Prince William handled Diana’s death differently “These regulations degrade worker welfare, reduce labor protections and cause massive harm – on agrarian issues, the environment, the protection of women,” he said. “Job creation should go in the direction of improving the well-being of workers, but this decree goes against that. That is why we oppose it.” Protesters held a banner saying ‘Say no to outsourcing’, while others held signs reading ‘Refuse the emergency job creation decree because there is no emergency’ . Joko Heriono, 59, said the regulations created uncertainty for workers as they could easily be made redundant and receive lower severance pay. Labor party chairman Said Iqbal said outsourcing and minimum wage regulation in the decree were among the areas of concern. “We don’t want the state to become just an agent of dirty contractors to weaken workers’ well-being,” Said told reporters. The Jobs Creation Act, revising more than 70 other laws, had been welcomed by foreign investors for cutting red tape. Parliament will assess the legal value of the decree during the current session, its deputy said this week. Last week, a group of Indonesians petitioned the Constitutional Court for a judicial review of the regulations.

