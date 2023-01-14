Boris Johnson over PM plot divides warring Tories

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

A bitter split has emerged among Tory plotters over how best to restore Boris Johnson to his former role as party leader.

A move by a group of his supporters to hold grassroots party members accountable to pave the way for the former prime minister’s return has been dismissed as b*****ks by a rival camp of allies of Mr Johnson.

But the first group hit back, predicting that it would be Tory Harold Wilson he will serve two separate terms.

Mr Johnson’s allies have predicted there will be a number of opportunities to implement their plans over the next few months, particularly if the party suffers poor results in Mays’ local elections.

The feud between rival factions erupted at the end of a difficult week for the former prime minister.

On Wednesday he faced allegations he joked during a departure held at No 10 while Covid lockdown restrictions were still in place that it was the most socially distant party in the world. UK right now.

Friends of Mr Johnson have also suggested he may have to strike a deal with Rishi Sunak and agree to refrain from challenging the Prime Ministers’ current leadership in exchange for a safer seat to fight in the next general election .

And senior military figures have criticized Mr Johnson over a planned trip to Ukraine, with one accusing him of seeking publicity in a war zone.

A former cabinet minister and a staunch ally of Mr Johnson said The Independent that they now believe there is no chance of him returning as leader and that another change would be disastrous for the party.

Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon, said: It’s not going to happen… it’s a small number of people plotting in a room. But many of Mr Johnson’s supporters insist he should not be counted out just yet.

A former minister has said a vote of no confidence in Mr Sunak, or pressure to force a resignation, could take place before June. The parliamentary party is hungry for someone to set fire to its belly, rather than the current austere leadership which it fears will lead to a general election defeat, they said.

Meanwhile Sir James Duddridge, who rose to fame when Mr Johnson texted him in the last leadership race to say I was coming back, Dudders we will, insisted that there was no plot, but said work was continuing behind the scenes. to keep the flame burning.

That includes keeping Mr Johnson in contact with MPs and having him travel the country to speak to constituency associations, he said. He also admitted it meant the former Prime Minister’s allies would do all they could to ensure he was re-elected to his Westminster seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and ensure he passed through an upcoming parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal.

If the seven-member House of Commons Privileges Committee rules against Mr Johnson, MPs could be asked to vote on a suspension serious enough to carry the threat of a by-election to his seat.

Supporters say a vote of no confidence in Rishi Sunak could pave the way for Boris Johnson's return

Additional steps taken to facilitate Mr Johnson’s future return as leader have been compared by Sir James to a sausage machine which I don’t think the public wants to see. But he said a minister who quit over Partygate recently told him about Mr Johnson and cried when he realized the party had lost a winner.

Speaking of the drive to devolve more power to grassroots members at the expense of Tory MPs, who have kicked out three prime ministers in just five years, Sir James said: The party constitution is really quite complex. This is not the answer to our problems. The answer is, first of all, that the deputies support Rishi. And if that doesn’t work, find someone else anytime.

Another Mr Johnson ally went further. They’re assholes, they said. There is nothing there. It just doesn’t happen. It is a non-entity.

Lord Cruddas, who is leading the grassroots push for conservative Democratic Organization groups, hit back, accusing MPs of trying to grab power.

It’s no surprise to hear some MPs don’t want to change the rules because they hold the balance of power, he said. But they can’t do much if the members get together. The members fight back.

Another key campaign driver, Lord Greenhalgh, who worked for Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, predicted the former PM would stage a successful comeback: This is Tory Harold Wilson, he will serve two separate mandates.

Allies are also split on when a potential comeback could happen. Some believe this could necessitate the loss of dozens of Conservative seats in the next general election, while others point out that a disastrous result in May’s local elections would be enough to tip the scales.

Boris Johnson has been criticized for attending a rally in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown and still faces a parliamentary inquiry into his actions

A former minister predicted there could be movement before June. He said annihilation in Mays’ local elections, or members’ anger at the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum in March, could prompt MPs to oust the prime minister and reinstate his predecessor.

Rishi does not have the warrant, and he is trying to hack the language used by Boris, the MP added. He makes promises that can’t be kept, and on top of that he tries to act like he hasn’t been in government for the last three years…you can’t just put that down the trash can and pulling bunnies out of a white hat in another corner.

The former minister said cracks in government policy have turned into holes which really show, on the economy, public sector workers and the NHS.

They condemned the approach of strikes organized by nurses and paramedics, adding: If Boris had been responsible he wouldn’t have argued with the NHS, he would have been in hospitals every day saying you got me saved life. It’s all about leadership.

MP accused Mr Sunak of surrounding himself with lame people and appointing a thumb-sucking cabinet that just admires [him].

Many Tory MPs are highly skeptical of reinstating Mr Johnson as leader. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said: This is a very, very, very bad idea. It’s a small minority [who back him]. There is no overwhelming support for him. And he knows it, which is why he didn’t show up in October.

He said about 20% of Tory MPs are obsessed with the fact that they voted for him, so he should be [in power]whatever sin he has committed.

Sir James Duddridge is one of Boris Johnson's supporters trying to keep the flame burning for his potential return

Many Tory MPs also vigorously oppose Mr Johnson’s return to the leadership, a situation that even his allies recognize as a stumbling block. Some fear the reinstatement of the former prime minister will leave the Tories unable to emerge from the Partygate scandal, which they say still sparks genuine anger on doorsteps.

But supporters who argue that Mr Johnson should be reinstated because he is the only candidate capable of saving the party from annihilation at the next general election may be surprised to find a deal among members of Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet Starmers.

A shadow cabinet minister said he was confident about the outcome of the upcoming election because he did not believe Mr Sunak could overturn the Tory party poll results. But Boris could, by sheer force of personality, he predicted.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: Boris Johnson fully supports the government.

Downing Street declined to comment.