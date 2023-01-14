Politics
Nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid in China in the past five weeks | Coronavirus
Nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid in Chinese hospitals since early December, when the country eased its strict lockdown restrictions, authorities said.
A major wave of the virus has gripped the country after President Xi Jinping abruptly lifted zero-Covid policy restrictions last month. Some major cities are estimated to have seen infection rates of between 70% and 90% of their populations since then.
The spike in infections has been blamed on the Chinese government’s focus on protecting the 1.4 billion people who make up its population rather than effectively inoculating them against the Covid-19 virus.
Reports of deaths on social media and long lines at morgues and crematoriums suggested a high death toll, but as of Saturday authorities had officially recorded only a few dozen deaths of Covid-19.
The shortfall in reported numbers was due to strict definitions of how a death is attributed to Covid in China. Only people who died of respiratory failure were counted. Last week, the World Health Organization criticized the new definition as too narrow and warned it was an underrepresentation of the true impact of the outbreak. But Chinese authorities have responded that it is not necessary to attribute every death to Covid.
However, Jiao Yahui, the head of the Office of Medical Administration, announced on Saturday that there were in fact 59,938 Covid deaths between December 8 and January 12. This figure included around 5,500 people who died of respiratory failure, while the rest also had underlying health conditions. The average age of those who died was 80, Jiao said, with 90.1% aged 65 or older.
The death toll only includes those who died in hospital and is likely still lower than the true total, amid major concerns about further spread of the virus ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which start next week. The holiday in China officially begins on January 21 and involves the largest annual migration of people in the world. Some 2 billion trips are expected to be made and tens of millions of people have started traveling despite being told not to visit their elderly relatives, to prevent them from becoming infected.
Jiao said case rates were down and the peak had passed in most areas. She said the daily number of people visiting fever clinics peaked at 2.9 million on December 23 and fell 83% to 477,000 on Thursday. These data show that the national emergency peak has passed, she said.
The Chinese government has been criticized by other governments and by the World Health Organization for its lack of transparency. It stopped publishing most infection data after the sharp rise began, and the WHO condemned it for grossly underreporting the number of people who had been infected with Covid-19 and who had been seriously ill with complications triggered by the virus.
Several countries have introduced travel restrictions or mandatory testing on people entering from China, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing against Japan and South Korea.
China’s problems have also been exacerbated because it has only allowed locally produced vaccines to be given to its citizens. Health experts and medical studies have raised concerns about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, which use an inactivated virus, compared to mRNA vaccines such as the one produced by BioNTech/Pfizer that are available elsewhere.
The lifting of travel restrictions has also led to an increase in services offering trips to Hong Kong and Macao, where the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is free for residents. Clinics in Thailand and Singapore have also reported increased interest from Chinese travellers.
