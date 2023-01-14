Trump Testified E Jean Carroll Was A Crazy Job Who Said She Enjoyed Being Sexually Assaulted | donald trump





Donald Trump called writer E Jean Carroll crazy in video testimony last year and falsely claimed she enjoyed being sexually assaulted, prompting his lawyer to ask if he admitted he was sexually assaulted. had raped, according to a freshly unsealed testimony.

Asked for a trial, Trump, the former US president, angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her at the high-end New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s , according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony. The tapes were recorded last October and unsealed by a court on Friday.

The New York court on Friday also dismissed as absurd Trump’s attempt to have the two lawsuits filed against him by Carroll dismissed, alleging rape and defamation. A trial in April is planned.

She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing. I don’t know anything about that crazy job, he said, according to the transcript of the October testimony.

The excerpts reveal a contentious battle in the civil case, between Trump and Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, who questioned him as Trump called Carroll, a former longtime Elle magazine columnist, the author of a complete scam.

He accused her of describing the alleged rape while she was promoting a really crummy book.

Trump added: I will sue her after this is over, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to. And I’ll sue you too, he told Kaplan.

Trump said he knew it wasn’t politically correct to say she wasn’t my type when he previously responded to the claims, shortly after Carrolls’ 2019 book was published. writer alleged that she was attacked by Trump in a dressing room after having a chance encounter in the store and agreed to help him pick out lingerie for a friend.

But I say it anyway, he said. She accuses me of rape, a woman I have no idea who she is. He came out of nowhere. She’s accusing me of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst accusation.

Trump called Carroll sick, mentally ill. And he twisted an interview Carroll gave on CNN, falsely claiming she spoke about enjoying being sexually assaulted. She actually indicated that she loved him. OKAY? She loved it until the commercial break, Trump said. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. She didn’t say that?

Kaplan then tried to get Trump to have raped his client.

So, sir, I just want to confirm: is this your testimony that E Jean Carroll said she loved being sexually assaulted by you?

Trump replied: Well, based on his interview with [CNNs] Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what happened. And we can define that I think she said rape was sexy, which it isn’t, by the way.

What Carroll had described was that she prefers to use the word fight, not rape because other people think rape is sexy.

Also on Friday, Trump’s real estate empire, the Trump Organization, was hit with the largest authorized fine of $1.6 million after being found guilty of tax evasion, another in his long string of serious legal troubles, from Georgia to New York.

