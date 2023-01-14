New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6 million for tax evasionExBulletin





Donald Trump’s family business has been fined $1.6 million for criminal tax evasion in New York. This is the maximum sentence allowed by state rules.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In a Manhattan courtroom today, a judge ordered two companies owned by Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in fines. NPR’s Ilya Marritz covered the former president’s corporate criminal trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict on 17 counts. It was last month. Ilya is with us now. Hi.

ILYA MARRITZ, BYLINE: Hello.

KELLY: So $1.6 million – a lot of money for most of us. Is that a lot for the crimes Trump companies have been convicted of?

MARRITZ: Not really. At trial, prosecutors showed that executives working for Trump engaged in a wide variety of maneuvers to evade local, state and federal taxes for more than a decade. And many of these tricks have also benefited the Trump business. An executive got an apartment and cars and private school tuition, all undeclared, off the books. That meant Trump didn’t have to raise that executive’s salaries for many years, and the Trump company also skirted payroll taxes and Medicare taxes.

KELLY: And tell me a bit about the court today. Was there anyone from the Trump company, from the Trump family there?

MARRITZ: It’s a funny thing. When a company goes through a criminal trial, the executives don’t need to be there. So instead of Donald Trump or his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, who now run the company, we had a group of lawyers. And they asked the judge to impose a lighter sentence, arguing that the tax schemes their client had been convicted of had been approved by accountants and that the intention had never been to financially benefit the Trump companies. The judge disagreed. He said they were deviating, then he ordered the maximum possible fine.

KELY: Alright. So the maximum possible fine – a small fine, however, for the Trumps, as we just noted – is that a big win for the district attorney?

MARRITZ: You know, that number for the fine comes from the New York law book, and that was the maximum. There is a dollar amount attached to each count. District Attorney Alvin Bragg then spoke to reporters. He called the conviction and sentencing of the former president historic, and he said it should serve as an example to those who would think of cheating on their taxes. But he also acknowledged that $1.6 million might not be much of a deterrent.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALVIN BRAGG: I want to be very clear. We don’t think that’s enough. Our laws in this state must change in order to capture this type of systemic and egregious fraud that has been going on for over a decade.

MARRITZ: So it may hurt the Trump companies a bit to be fined. But when the judge told the defense team you had two weeks to pay, they agreed.

KELLY: Are they going to appeal? This is the sequel ?

MARRITZ: Yes. They say they will appeal the verdict. And beyond that, here in New York, there’s also a related civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James. It should start in October. And like that case, James’s case involves tax evasion and lying on documents. But the scale of the alleged wrongdoing is truly almost global. He examines Trump properties like Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump Tower here in New York, golf courses in Scotland and California.

KELLY: Any big takeaway from today’s sentencing? I guess I’m asking the question in the context of the many other legal investigations involving the former president.

MARRITZ: Yeah, I think the lawyers who are putting together this civil case that I just talked about, for the New York Attorney General — they’ll be very encouraged that Trump Corporations received the heaviest possible sentence today. Their case not only targets the Trump company, but also the Trumps themselves – Donald Trump and his three eldest children. And the potential penalties are significant. Attorney General James wants to remove Trumps from leadership roles in the company. She says they should be banned from buying or selling New York real estate or applying for loans for five years, and she demands a $250 million fine. All of this could cause real pain if she succeeds. Trump says he did nothing wrong, of course. But overall, today’s sentencing, I think, is another sign that some of the teflon has come off of Donald Trump. But he still has never been charged with a crime, and the question of whether and how to investigate and charge former presidents remains very delicate.

KELLY: Ilya Marritz from NPR, thank you.

MARRITZ: You’re welcome.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF MAREN MORRIS SONG, “GIRL”)

