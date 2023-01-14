RJD poster compares PM Narendra Modi to Ravana, Kansh; The BJP strikes back | India News

In Bihar, a new poster put up by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers has created controversy by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana and Kansh. The poster showed that a war had taken place between Ram and Ravana in the Ramayana kal, and between Krishna and Kansh in the Mahabharat kal and suggested that the political battle of 2024 will be fought between a grand alliance of opposition parties and the BJP led by Narendra Modi. . The poster showed Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrasekar Rao, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav and Sharad Pawar as part of the grand alliance.

The posters were placed outside the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Raavan/Kansa’. The poster also depicts the outgoing Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, as Lord Rama/Krishna. The poster is divided into two rows. , illustrating how Lord Ram defeated Ravana in the Ramayana and how Lord Krishna defeated Kansa in the Mahabharata.

However, the poster did not go down well with BJP hitting back saying that instead of Nitish-NaMo, the fight could be the complete opposite. “This is not the era of monarchy war. It is an era of democracy where votes decide the fate. Ram-Ravana and Krishna-Kansh are fine but instead of Nitish-NaMo, NaMo-Nitish can also be spelled. But why kill a person who is already dead? RJD poster fools, what do you think of the rhyme of Tej(Pratap)-Tej(shwi)?” asked Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand.

It can be noted that the opposition parties have, on several occasions, compared Prime Minister Modi to Ravana through their posters. Also in 2019, posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ram and PM Modi as Raavan surfaced ahead of a Congress rally in Madhya Pradesh.