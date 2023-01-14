‘Boris Johnson for Prime Minister’ plot divides warring Tories

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

A bitter split has emerged among Tory plotters over how best to restore Boris Johnson to his former role as party leader.

A move by a group of his supporters to empower grassroots party members to pave the way for the former prime minister’s return has been dismissed as ‘b*****ks’ by a rival camp of allies of Mr. Johnson.

But the first group hit back, predicting it would be the “Conservative Harold Wilson – he will serve two separate terms”.

Mr Johnson’s allies have predicted there will be a number of opportunities to implement their plans over the next few months, particularly if the party does poorly in the local elections in May.

The feud between rival factions ended a difficult week for the former prime minister.

On Wednesday he faced allegations he had joked during a departure held at No 10 while Covid lockdown restrictions were still in place that it was the most socially distant party in the UK United right now.

Friends of Mr Johnson have also suggested he may need to strike a deal with Rishi Sunak and agree to refrain from challenging the leadership of the current Prime Minister in return for a safer seat to fight in the coming general elections.

And senior military figures have criticized Mr Johnson over a planned trip to Ukraine, with one accusing him of “seeking publicity” in a war zone.

A former cabinet minister and a staunch ally of Mr Johnson said the independent that they now believe there is “no chance” of him returning as leader, and that another change would be “disastrous” for the party.

Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon, said: “It’s not going to happen it’s a small number of people plotting in one room.” But many of Mr Johnson’s supporters insist he should not be counted out just yet.

A former minister has said a vote of no-confidence in Mr Sunak, or pressure to force a resignation, could take place before June. The parliamentary party is hungry for someone who puts “the fire in its belly”, rather than the current “austere” leadership which they believe will result in a defeat in the general election, they said.

Meanwhile Sir James Duddridge, who shot to fame when Mr Johnson texted him in the last leadership race to say ‘I’ll be right back Dudders, we’ll do it’, insisted he there was “no plot”, but said the work is happening behind the scenes to keep “the flame alive”.

That includes keeping Mr Johnson in contact with MPs and having him travel the country to talk to constituency associations, he said. He also admitted it meant the former Prime Minister’s allies would do all they could to ensure he was re-elected to his Westminster seat from Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and “make sure he passed ” an upcoming parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal.

If the seven-member House of Commons Privileges Committee rules against Mr Johnson, MPs could be asked to vote on a suspension serious enough to threaten a by-election for his seat.

Supporters say a vote of no confidence in Rishi Sunak could pave the way for Boris Johnson's return (PENNSYLVANIA)

Further steps taken to facilitate Mr Johnson’s future return as leader have been compared by Sir James to a “sausage machine which I don’t think the public wants to see”. But he said a minister who resigned over Partygate had recently told him about Mr Johnson and was “in tears” when he realized the party had lost a winner.

Speaking of the drive to devolve more power to grassroots members at the expense of Tory MPs, who have expelled three Prime Ministers in just five years, Sir James said: “The party constitution is really quite complex. This is not the answer to our problems. The answer is, first of all, that the deputies support Rishi. And if that doesn’t work, find someone else any time.

Another Mr Johnson ally went further. “These are b*****ks,” they said. “There is nothing there. It just doesn’t happen. It is a non-entity.

Lord Cruddas, who leads the grassroots push for the Conservative Democratic Organization group, hit back, accusing MPs of trying to grab power.

“It’s no surprise to hear some MPs don’t want to change the rules because they hold the balance of power,” he said. But they can’t do much if the members get together. The members fight back.

Another key campaign driver, Lord Greenhalgh, who worked for Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, predicted the former prime minister would stage a successful comeback: “It’s Tory Harold Wilson – he’ll fill two separate mandates.”

Allies are also split on when a potential comeback might happen. Some believe this could lead to the loss of dozens of Conservative seats in the next general election, while others point out that a disastrous result in the local elections in May will be enough to tip the scales.

Boris Johnson has been criticized for attending a rally in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown and still faces a parliamentary inquiry into his actions (Media PA)

A former minister predicted there could be movement before June. He said a annihilation in the local elections in May, or members’ anger at the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum in March, could serve as a trigger for MPs to oust the prime minister and reinstate his predecessor.

“Rishi doesn’t have the mandate, and he is trying to hack into the language used by Boris,” the MP added. “He makes promises that can’t be kept, and on top of that he tries to act like he hasn’t been in government for the last three years you can’t just throw that in the trash and pull rabbits out of a white hat in another corner.

The former minister said the “cracks” in government policy have turned into “holes which really show, on the economy, public sector workers and the NHS”.

They condemned the approach of strikes by nurses and paramedics, adding: “If Boris had been responsible he wouldn’t have had a fight with the NHS, he would have been in hospitals every day saying ‘You guys saved my life.’ It’s all about leadership.

The MP accused Mr Sunak of “surrounding himself with lame people” and appointing a “thumb-sucking cabinet that just admires [him].

Many Tory MPs are highly skeptical of reinstating Mr Johnson as leader. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said: This is a very, very, very bad idea. It’s a small minority [who back him]. There is no overwhelming support for him. And he knows it, that’s why he didn’t show up in October.

He said around 20% of Tory MPs “are obsessed with the fact that they voted for him, so he should be [in power] whatever sin he has committed.

Sir James Duddridge is one of Boris Johnson's supporters trying to keep the flame burning for his potential return (PENNSYLVANIA)

A significant number of Tory MPs are also vigorously opposing Mr Johnson’s return to the leadership in a situation that even his allies recognize as a stumbling block. Some fear the reinstatement of the former prime minister will leave the Tories unable to emerge from the Partygate scandal, which they say still causes real anger on doorsteps.

But supporters who argue that Mr Johnson should be reinstated because he is the only candidate capable of saving the party from annihilation at the next general election might be surprised to find a deal on the Labor bench.

A shadow cabinet minister said he was confident about the outcome of the upcoming election because he did not believe Mr Sunak could reverse the Conservative Party’s disastrous ratings. “But Boris could, by sheer force of personality,” he predicted.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “Boris Johnson fully supports the government.”

Downing Street declined to comment.