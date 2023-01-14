Petr Pavel and Andrej Babis will face off in the presidential race in the Czech Republic





PRAGUE In an election more important for what it ends than what it will bring, the Czech Republic completed the first round of voting for a new president on Saturday, triggering the eclipse of an eccentric and drink-drinking incumbent. who often put himself at odds with the Czech government and its European allies by reaching out to Russia and China. With nearly all the votes counted, official results showed that none of the eight candidates vying to replace President Milos Zeman, who is barred by term limits from running again, had secured a clear majority. A second round will take place in two weeks between the first two, both in favor of closer relations with the West and NATO. It doesn’t matter which of the two best candidates, a former NATO general, Petr Pavel, who won just over 35% of the vote, and a former billionaire prime minister, Andrej Babis, who won around 35%, ultimately triumph , the departure of Mr Zeman , the Czech president of the last decade, should put the country’s foreign relations back on a decidedly pro-Western path.

Just days before the start of the first-round vote on Friday, Zeman held a video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who called on Prague to actively promote China’s relations with Eastern and Central Europe. which is unlikely to be the case once Mr. Zeman officially resigns in March. In an interview this week in Prague, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, who has often criticized China and whose appointment in 2021 unsuccessfully tried to block Mr. Zeman, said he looked forward to the post- Zeman. Of course, Zeman has a different view on certain areas and used to push quite strongly for more relaxed positions on Russia and China, he said, adding that his departure should bring a major new impetus to Czech foreign policy. After 10 years there will be a new character sitting in Prague Castle and I see this as a great opportunity, Mr. Lipavsky said. The imposing colonnaded seat of his ministry is a few hundred meters from Prague Castle, a road strewn with political and personal minefields. Otto Eibl, head of the department of political science at Masaryk University in the city of Brno, said the presidency, despite its restricted constitutional powers, carries particular moral weight in the Czech Republic, partly because of the stature and the international fame of Vaclav Havel. , a writer who in 1989 became the first post-communist president of what was then Czechoslovakia.

It is ceremonial work but a symbol of something important for the Czechs, Mr Eibl said, adding: The Zeman era is over and whoever wins, the situation will change. He harmed Czech foreign policy. He was more open to the East, more open to Russia and China. The fact that the Czechs regard the presidency as important translated into a turnout of more than 68% in the first round. The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, a center-right former academic, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing Soviet-era T-72 tanks and other military equipment. But the government has had to constantly look over Mr. Zeman’s shoulder, who has backed his country’s policy on Ukraine but diverted attention from other foreign policy goals. Appalled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Zeman has in recent months dampened his earlier enthusiasm for close relations with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, while maintaining warm relations with European friends the closest to Mr. Putin are Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, both leaders of authoritarian strongmen. He also lobbied the Czech Republic after the Baltic states took a tough stance against China, despite the detention in China of his former special economic adviser, a mysterious Chinese energy tycoon, Ye Jianming. Unlike Mr Zeman, the two presidential candidates who will face off in a run-off at the end of January are both looking west rather than east, even though each started their careers in Czechoslovakia run by the communists and was a member of the party.

A day after Mr. Zeman spoke with Mr. Xi, Mr. Babis, a billionaire tycoon who was listed as an informant in the books of the communist-era secret service in Slovakia, flew to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. The trip to Paris was widely seen as an effort to burnish his pro-Western credentials and fend off Liberal criticism that he will continue the eastward tilt of Mr Zeman, a former political ally. Unlike Mr. Orban in Hungary, a fellow populist with whom he enjoys good relations, Mr. Babis showed no sympathy for Russia and, during his tenure as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, he presided over a deterioration drama in relations with Moscow, accusing Russian military intelligence of blowing up a Czech arms depot in 2014. Zeman said Russia’s responsibility had not been clearly established, calling into question the conclusions of Czech and Western intelligence services. A rival to Mr. Babiss in the second round of voting, Mr. Pavel, known as the general, also had close ties to the communist system in the past but survived harsh post-communist scrutiny of his loyalty and became Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army. before taking head of the NATO Military Committee. Mr. Zeman, an exuberant old-school politician with a knack for connecting with ordinary people, delights in offending outdated liberal sensibilities and conventional wisdom. He was often considered a has-been, particularly when he was hospitalized in 2021 with what appeared to be a life-threatening illness. He always bounced back. But the election of a new president, Mr Eibl said, means this is truly the end of the Zeman era.

