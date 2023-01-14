Donald Trump calls the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll of Hoax and Lie; Judge rules can continue





A federal judge on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault lawsuit in which writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s at a department store. of Manhattan and unsealed excerpts of their depositions, which are simply shocking.

In his deposition, the former president apparently misinterpreted what Carroll said in a June 2019 interview with Anderson Cooper, in which she described trying not to call her meeting with Trump a rape because I think the most people think rape is sexy.

She actually indicated that she loved him. Okay? Trump said in the deposition. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped.

Carroll’s attorney then clarified, Sir, I just want to confirm: Is this your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by you? Trump replied: Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what happened.

Trump has always denied the incident took place and denied knowing the former Elle advice columnist despite the pair appearing in a photo together. She accuses me of rape, a woman I have no idea who she is. It came out of nowhere. She’s accusing me of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst accusation, Trump said. He also described the writer as a psycho and mentally ill.

Carroll sued Trump on Nov. 24 for battery (she also sued Trump in 2019 for defamation) under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA). In May 2022, New York passed the ASA, which provides victims of sexual assault with the ability to file a civil lawsuit in New York, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

In a motion to dismiss the case, Trump’s legal team argued that the ASA violated the right to due process and, therefore, a violation of the New York Constitution.

In his opinion, Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump’s argument was nonsense, explaining that the New York legislature has long recognized the problem created by what he called a culture of silence and the existence of deadlines. relatively short statutes of limitations for bringing civil and criminal actions for sexual assault. and other sexual offences. Judge Kaplan also released parts of the transcript, over Trump’s objections.

In his deposition, Carroll said: I lost my job. I am considered an untrustworthy woman, now considered a woman who cannot be trusted. I’m considered a pretty dumb, stupid woman to have happened to her what happened to her.

It’s a hoax and a lie like all the other hoaxes that have been played to me over the past seven years, Trump said during his deposition.

I will sue her once this is all over, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to, Trump said of Carroll.

