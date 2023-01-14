PM Modi offers condolences over the death of Congressman Santokh Singh Chaudhary





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the passing of Jalandhar Congressman Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday. Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77, died on Saturday. “Painted by the passing of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts in the service of the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Singh was walking with Congressman Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. The yatra has been suspended for the day. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was pronounced dead. Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences on the passing of Santokh Singh. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a blow to the party and the organization. In this hour of mourning, my heart goes out to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace,” Kharge tweeted. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences over Singh’s passing. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Jalandhar Congressman Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace,” Mann tweeted. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his condolences over the passing of the Congressman. “Extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences go out to his entire family at this time of bereavement. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased,” Capt Amarind Singh tweeted. Expressing condolences, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said, “Condolences on the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh. During his long public life, he always spoke out on matters of public interest. Discipline in the House was the specialty of his character. May God rest the soul of the deceased. My condolences to the family members.” On Twitter, Chairman of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Saddened to hear of the passing of MP for Jalandhar, Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, his family and supporters. May Gurusahab bless his soul.” Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s last rites will take place tomorrow. (ANI)

