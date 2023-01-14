Biden’s classified documents should have no impact on Trump’s legal danger





The recent discovery of a small number of classified documents, left behind by President Joe Bidens as Vice President and found in his private office and home, has confused the public’s understanding of whether a liability Criminal law may be appropriate for former President Donald Trump. in connection with the huge trove of classified documents found last year at Mar-a-Lago.

Given the facts as they are now known, only the most superficial parallel can be drawn between Biden’s possession of these documents and Trump’s conduct regarding the documents held at Mar-a-Lago. To be clear, Biden having filed documents in unsecured, non-governmental environments violates the law regarding the handling of such documents. Unfortunately, his administration did itself a disservice by delaying disclosure of the issue, creating unnecessary suspicion and political unrest.

In these circumstances, Attorney General Merrick Garland has, in our view, acted wisely in appointing special advocates to fully assess the facts of both events, and his selection of an individual reported to be a highly qualified and experienced prosecutor Robert K Huris is a sign that Garland is mindful of the need for public confidence in the administration of justice.

Even if, at some point, evidence of potential criminal conduct develops in the Biden case, in no suitable prosecution universe should that affect or deter Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Trump. In the unlikely event that both men committed crimes, that would be no reason not to prosecute Trumpor Biden, for that matter, once he leaves office. No one is above the law.

But these two cases are not equivalent. To begin, consider the two stories through the lens of the laws cited in the federal court-approved Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

Individuals violate the Espionage Act when, among other things, they deliberately retain national defense documents and fail to return them to a competent government official upon request. In November, Bidens’ personal attorney discovered the classified documents and turned them over to the government without a request. This law therefore does not apply. Biden denied knowing he had the documents.

The contrast with Trump is striking. The National Archives and Records Administration first asked him to return the missing documents in May 2021. The following January, archive officials recovered 15 boxes of government documents, and on June 3, 2022, his attorney signed a statement under oath that all documents responding to a large jury subpoena were returned after a diligent search. (The fact that a lawyer does this without carrying out the search herself raises serious ethical questions and strongly implies that she was instructed by someone to make the statement.)

In August, a federal court received evidence that the attorney’s statement was likely false, and the court issued the search warrant that allowed the FBI to seize more than 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago. They included more than 70 documents marked Secret or Top Secret, some apparently containing information the disclosure of which could potentially endanger the lives of US intelligence sources overseas.

The apparent obstruction of justice with evidence pointing to Trump’s direct involvement is the gross misconduct here, more serious than a former president simply removing documents from their place. Trump’s lawyers repeatedly claimed in court that the Mar-a-Lago documents were personal, effectively admitting that Trump took them and kept them.

The central role of the cover-up in the case is made even clearer by the second law cited in the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. It prosecutes anyone who knowingly conceals [or] conceals any record, document or tangible object with the intention of hindering [or] interfere with the investigation or proper administration of any [federal] question.

By contrast, in the Bidens case, there is as yet no evidence of a cover-up or intent to obstruct or interfere with the proper administration of a federal matter. Along with Trump, a federal judge has already determined, in approving the Mar-a-Lago warrant, that there are probable grounds to believe that Trump intended to obstruct or interfere with an investigation or the proper administration of the government records by NARA, and probably both.

Similarly, the third criminal law relied on in the Mar-a-Lago affidavit prohibits the willful and unlawful concealment [or] remove any government record or document from any United States public office. Deliberate and unlawful intent requires knowing that one is breaking the law, and Trump has been warned over the course of several months, and several federal agencies have repeatedly asked him to turn over all classified and presidential records. He still hasn’t.

From what we now know, Bidens’ situation differs significantly from both Trump’s conduct at Mar-a-Lago and previous prosecutions of senior government officials for mishandling classified documents.

In 2005, Sandy Berger, a former national security adviser to President Bill Clinton, pleaded guilty to illegally removing government documents. In 2003, years after his government service, he had gone to the National Archives to examine files and, as he left, a staff member spotted what appeared to be paper protruding from Berger’s trouser leg. Stuffing documents into his pants to hide them, as well as his subsequent attempt to throw the documents at a construction site, was irrefutable evidence of deliberate and unlawful intent.

In 2015, David Petraeus, a former general and director of the CIA under President Barack Obama, pleaded guilty to giving his mistress and biographer, Paula Broadwell, classified documents he had improperly kept. Petraeus had falsely attested to having no classified documents in his possession. Like documents taken and concealed in clothing, false statements are irrefutable evidence of a guilty mind and a cover-up.

One of us (Mark S. Zaid) has represented numerous clients who have accidentally taken classified documents home or unintentionally left them in unsecured environments. These cases did not involve any willful violation of the law, but rather negligent or reckless driving. These situations are usually resolved through administrative procedures, such as the suspension or revocation of security clearances or other sanctions without prosecution.

The Bidens case requires careful handling, and that seems to be exactly what Garland has in mind. In November, shortly after learning that classified documents had been discovered at the Bidens University of Pennsylvania think tank, Garland correctly ordered U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr., a Trump-appointed prosecutor, to investigate the matter and then accepted his recommendation to appoint a special. Advice. In this role, Robert Hur will determine whether the case involves anything other than inadvertent security breaches without any effort to cover them up.

The current state of the facts strongly suggests that Bidens’ mistakes are not criminal. It’s not even clear that these incidents can be linked to him personally, unlike Trump’s conduct at Mar-a-Lago. But whatever Hur finds to be true, the facts and law regarding Trump’s cover-up and escape are a separate matter. The administration of justice must move forward quickly and not be influenced by those who attempt to create a false equivalence between the two cases.

