Xi Jinping: The Anatomy of an Autocrat

VIRAL GENOCIDE: Misguided bioweapons research at a disastrously misplaced lab in the crowded city of Wuhan and mismanagement of the inevitable leaks has claimed 7 million lives worldwide. The intermediate host for the spread of this virus from bats to humans is none other than the Chinese dragon. There is no information about Uighurs in Xinjiang internment camps or Tibetans in mass labor camps. Massive increase in Covid cases in China with severe shortage of medicine and medical facilities leads to genocide of the incarcerated and pogrom of the vulnerable and elderly, thus achieving ethnic cleansing. This provides convenient denial, unlike the reliance on gas chambers, chemicals, or mass shootings. It may also explain why security forces were vaccinated first in China before everyone else.

POWER-HUNGRY NARCISSISTIC AUTOCRATS: Autocrats often have troubled childhoods leading to failed emotional development and critical reasoning. They have an exaggerated sense of themselves and find it difficult to empathize with their subjects and humanity for that matter. They make all decisions with little or no input from their subordinates. They are brutally vindictive in response to any perceived criticism. Only extremely submissive assistants survive in the echo chamber around an autocrat with hubris syndrome, shielding him from any criticism or sensible advice. No trajectory correction is therefore possible. Goebbels Nazi-style propaganda is used to stir up hyper-nationalist fervor about the historical superiority of the Han Chinese, harmed by 100 years of humiliation. Xi Jinping expects citizens to revere him as a hero and not revolt. Democratic revolutions are contagious; therefore, top leaders are tortured or killed to demoralize others and become apathetic, like in Hong Kong. When the sustained Zero Covid policy led to untold misery and violent protests, all pandemic restrictions were suddenly lifted. The ensuing Covid surge devastated all national protests and changed the profile of the population.

INSECURE PARANOID AUTOCRATS: To live by the sword, to die by the sword has many examples in history. Of the three main leaders of the French Revolution, Jean-Paul Marat was stabbed, while Georges-Jacques Danton and Maximilien Robespierre were guillotined. Autocrat Nicolae Ceausescu, despot Muammar Gaddafi, dictator Saddam Hussein, fascist Benito Mussolini and tyrant Adolf Hitler also met violent ends. Mao Zedong survived assassination attempts. The paranoid Saddam Hussein had several meals prepared daily across Iraq, to ​​avoid being located or poisoned. Burmese dictator Than Shwe moved the capital to a remote place in the jungle. Xi has eliminated dissent, just like a military junta does. Under the guise of reform, eradication of corruption and traitors, all capable and ambitious competitors and threats have been purged, eliminated or subjugated and the Chinese economy is ruined. Xi fears a repeat of the breakup of the USSR and a violent end like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get away without being eaten. Desperate to stay in power, regimes like the ISI and the Taliban accept economic collapse, isolation and mass poverty in a failed state. Giving aid to corrupt autocratic nations helps the regime, not the citizens.

EXPANSIONIST AUTOCRATES: Autocrats serve their own interests and those of their cronies and the security forces. Building up a formidable armed force and a financial war chest to threaten annihilation has often been used in history to subjugate nations. A sense of hopelessness leads to a collapse of the nation’s administrative and security framework and capitulation. The gain of territory, assets and resources is then done at a minimal cost. Emulating the East India Company that created the British Empire, Chinese commercialism weakens us and the rest of the world. Unscrupulous neocolonial China has corrupted multilateral bodies and many national governments with inducements; intimidated those who resisted, with threats and coercion; and used debt traps, soft power, and misinformation to defraud, persuade, and co-opt other nations into submission. China sabotaged India internally with cyberattacks; psychological warfare; financial, diplomatic and covert support for forces hostile to India. Autocrats not only violate the laws of their own country, but also international laws regarding territorial integrity, international waters, air traffic, the killing of dissidents abroad, terrorist financing and support.

FALL OF AUTOCRACIES: Autocrats never groom a successor, which leads to instability later on. Deng had inserted a series of checks and balances to prevent a disastrous Mao-style Cultural Revolution and a Great Leap Forward. With his claim to enlightened absolutism, Xi seized absolute power in an already totalitarian CCP China and prepared no successor. How Autocracies Fall by Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Erica Frantz is a unique study of what happens when autocracies fall. The ousting of autocrats through public revolt as after the post-Soviet era Color Revolutions and more recently the Arab Spring has a 45% chance of leading to democracy. When an autocrat loses power through resignations or term limits, the regime persists in 58% of cases as seen in China. The death of an autocrat leads to the continuity of the dynasty as seen in North Korea. The violent fall of a regime in a coup or civil war is less likely to be followed by a democracy and more likely to be followed by a worse or worse ruler and regime. chaos.

DETERRENCE AND NON-DIPLOMACY, NEGOTIATION, ARBITRATION, DISPUTES: For China, negotiations are a way to buy time and lull the enemy into complacency, as we saw in the Himalayas. Only deterrence can stop Chinese expansionism. In July 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruled that the Spratly Islands illegally occupied by China fell within the Philippine EEZ. China ignored this decision. The three superpowers of the United States, Russia and China are not part of the International Criminal Court (ICC). China acts with impunity against international laws with its financial and veto powers, while simultaneously exploiting multilateral organizations like the ITO, WHO, etc., and the liberal laws of democracies to its advantage. Therefore, negotiations, arbitration or disputes are a waste of time in dealing with China. The Daedalus Trust states that once in power, a leader with antisocial personality disorder thrives on continuous conflict and never seeks peace.

CONTAINMENT STRATEGY: In his famous The Long Telegram on February 22, 1946, American diplomat George Kennan proposed the use of containment rather than talks or the use of force against the communist Soviet Union. He suggested that if opportunities for expansion were denied by the dexterous and vigilant application of counterforce at a series of ever-changing geographical and political points, the Soviet party regime would eventually collapse due to contradictions. inherent. In its efforts to contain the USSR, the United States helped communist China become a super threat to the world economy, health and peace. Ideally, the world should unite against repeated Covid-19 threats emanating from China, treat China as a containment zone, and block all travel and trade. India must lead by example by completely decoupling from China and offering alternative supply chains, trade and financial opportunities to the world.

OPEN SOCIETIES MUST BREAK THE CLUB OF AUTOCRATES: Autocrats befriend other autocrats to circumvent sanctions and corrupt or destroy democracies by supporting and protecting criminals, drug syndicates, money laundering and terrorist financing. If autocrats are denied illegal resources, their network will break down due to greed and envy, as in the Hitler-Stalin non-aggression pact of 1939. We are not facing a war limited to our borders, but to all-out war within our security, our economy and our democratic institutions, and externally, via financial and terrorist havens, the media, cyberspace and outer space. Instead of letting our enemies wear us out, we must fight them, outrun them, maneuver them, and disintegrate them. Open source intelligence communities (OSINT) use software like Git on GitHub and services like proxy servers to circumvent Chinese internet censorship for information sharing and to support dissidents among the public, security forces and the CCP. Democratic forces must disrupt the financial and organizational integrity of autocratic perpetrators of war by all means. Open societies are best served by supporting democratic Taiwan and isolating autocratic China.

A new, fair, multilateral world order is needed to isolate and hold accountable the forces of evil. Democratic nations need visionary leadership capable of acting on all fronts, because public frustration and desperation are fertile ground for autocrats. A better understanding of the personality disorders and sociopolitical factors that create dictators can help democratic forces proactively identify and prevent dictatorial leadership.

Dr. PS Venkatesh Rao is a Consultant Endocrine, Breast and Laparoscopic Surgeon in Bengaluru.