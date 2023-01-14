Explaining the Trump and Biden Document Investigations





WASHINGTON

The recent discovery of classified documents in US President Joe Biden’s former office at a Washington think tank and at his home in Delaware has invited comparisons to a case involving former President Donald Trump’s handling of government documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he is appointing a special counsel to review the Biden documents case, just weeks after appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents at his estate in Florida.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Friday the panel would investigate the Justice Department’s handling of both cases, saying “we have a similar situation happening to President Biden. “.

But with much of the two investigations secret, legal experts have warned against hasty comparisons.

“I think it is very early to make comparisons in general because there is more information publicly known about the Mar-a-Lago case and other matters than there is about the [current] president’s case,” said Jordan Strauss, a former federal prosecutor now Kroll’s chief executive.

Here’s a look at the similarities and differences between the two cases and the stakes for Biden and Trump:

What documents were found

Both cases involve classified documents, some of which are marked “top secret”.

Federal investigators have recovered more than 300 documents with classified marks that left the White House with Trump, according to court documents.

About 100 of these documents, some classified as “top secret”, were seized during the FBI’s August 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

By comparison, Biden’s personal attorneys say they found a “small number” of classified documents believed to number fewer than a dozen at the Penn Biden Center’s Washington office on Nov. 2, 2022, and another “small” batch at Biden’s home. Biden in Delaware. December 20.

But legal experts said the substance of the documents is more important than their number.

“What matters to me is what those documents were,” said Charles Stimson, a former federal prosecutor and deputy deputy secretary of defense, who is now a senior legal officer at the Heritage Foundation. “I mean you could have one document with special compartmentalized information that could be extremely damaging if leaked to the wrong people, versus 40 classified but not as important documents.”

The government has not released the contents of the classified documents under investigation, but reports have suggested that among the documents recovered from Trump included sensitive information about China’s missile program and the United States. Iran.

CNN reported this week that the 10 documents found in Biden’s office included “intelligence memos and briefing materials” on Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

What criminal charges could Biden and Trump face?

Under the Presidential Archives Act, presidential archives belong to the government and must be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of the president’s term.

Additionally, the Espionage Act of 1917 prohibits the disclosure, publication, or mishandling of classified information.

Inadvertently taking classified documents home or to another unauthorized location does not always result in a criminal sanction.

From the prosecutors’ point of view, what is much more important is what a person does when they find documents that they are not authorized to keep.

In Biden’s case, his lawyers say they turned over the documents to the government without delay and that they are cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department.

In Trump’s case, the FBI executed a search warrant from Mar-a-Lago for documents in his possession after he failed to turn them over in response to a May 2022 subpoena.

Strauss said the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents appears to be more focused on “the former president’s actions after he received the request and subpoena.”

With the investigation into the Biden documents affair, “it’s too early to know exactly what the focus will be on President Biden,” Strauss said.

“Depending on how it’s handled, it can range from a simple security breach to a much more serious crime, and it all depends a lot on the facts,” Strauss said.

Who are the special advisers?

Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” Garland appointed separate special advocates to investigate the Trump and Biden document cases.

Jack Smith, former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, is leading the investigation into Trump’s handling of documents.

Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney and Justice Department official under Trump, is leading the Biden investigation.

A special advocate is a quasi-independent prosecutor appointed when a perceived conflict of interest could cast doubt on the integrity of a Justice Department investigation.

While the appointment of a semi-independent prosecutor will shield investigations from any perception of undue political influence, it is ultimately the attorney general who will decide whether to file criminal charges against Trump or Biden, Stimson said.

“And so this process has to take place.”

To complicate any decision by Garland, a long-standing legal opinion from the Justice Department states that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

“So that definitely makes it harder for the Justice Department, especially for a Justice Department that is so publicly committed to restoring faith in the rule of law,” Strauss said.

