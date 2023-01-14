The left wants to ban our gas hobs and they don’t care about the consequences

They’re coming for your gas stove. First, New York and San Francisco banned gas hookups for all new residences, then a senior federal official said he was considering a complete ban on all new gas appliances. Yesterday, meanwhile, a review of the UK’s net zero target said gas boilers should be phased out pronto. With hobs quickly becoming a matter of culture war in the US, it won’t be long before the British left takes up the cause and tries to extinguish the torch with the gas boiler.

The initial impetus for the US bans was climate-related, but the argument has broadened to include concerns about indoor pollution causing asthma in children. Indoor fires have been a part of human life ever since our species learned to build shelter, although I will admit that having previously experienced cooking mist inside a rural Ethiopian hut, it’s a miracle that one of us survived. Even so, nothing beats gas cooking and Europe will freeze before I give up my hob. However, I will agree to open a window.

What’s so troublesome about the campaign, however, isn’t just that it’s yet another assault on convenience, efficiency, and fun. It is also the irresponsibility of trying to ban something before having foreseen the consequences it could have for the energy system and the network. Until the gas ban team has a plan to reliably and affordably generate the electricity households need to get off gas, it’s crazy to change energy demand to a form that may not be available. Of course, such practical questions have never bothered most proponents of a ban, like far-left US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gas hobs, she claimed, make you stupid before it’s revealed she had one. It’s at least nice to see a politician relying on his own lived experience.

Stupefy

In Cambridge, the Equiano Project organized a gathering of thinkers this week to discuss race and identity politics. John McWhorter, the American linguistics professor, opened the event with a brilliant speech on what he called the reign of terror gripping the United States, by which the careers of curators or professors can be destroyed after a perceived speech crime, such as the use of the term reverse discrimination. .

One of the effects of the self-proclaimed anti-racist crusade, he said, is the dumbing down of education. For example, after the murder of George Floyd, the administrators of a western classical music course he teaches at Columbia mysteriously changed the curriculum. Wagner, Chopin and Brahms were absent, replaced by Nina Simone. Why did this happen? Because two and a half people said so and everyone was afraid of them.

Simone was undoubtedly a powerful singer and songwriter. But was she a Western classical musician? Would she have wanted to be included in such a category? Specifically, how on earth does it benefit black students not to learn Brahms? How many cultural achievements have to be sacrificed and how many generations of students have to be forced to undergo some sort of training in ignorance before anyone questions all of this?

Farewell, comrade Boris

Another kind of rectification campaign was noticed this week when Comrade Boris was removed from one image, an official photo taken at Virgins UK spaceport, to appear in another, a very flattering portrait unveiled at the Carlton Club.

It’s easy to see why some conservatives might want to portray Boris in a positive light, but there’s still an untold story about the airbrushed image. Who tampered with it and why? Who decided to post it on Grant Shapps’ Twitter account? Was it sabotage or a joke? Or was it a real mistake?

As for Mr. Shapps, it’s easy to see why he might have enjoyed the retouched image more than the original. With Boris there, the image shows the then Prime Minister addressing an engineer as his toading minister bursts into insinuating laughter. With it conveniently erased, it shows a good-natured Cabinet minister sharing a joke with a couple of British innovators.

There can be few better examples of the discrepancy between reality and a politicians’ favorite version of reality.