Prime Minister Shehbaz will have to vote for confidence: Imran Khan





LAHORE: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has confirmed that outgoing Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will have to seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly , ARY News reported Thursday. .

Speaking to a private news channel, the former prime minister said Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif would be tested through various plans including a vote of confidence by the National Assembly.

Imran Khan said the incumbent prime minister tested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), so now the party will turn the tables on Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI President further said that the party would detail the details of the decision at a party meeting on Sunday and would carry out comprehensive planning not only for the vote of confidence but other plans as well.

Referring to the recent vote of confidence by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, Imran Khan commends PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi for working hard at the last moment to achieve the required numbers.

The country has changed and they don’t realize it, Khan said, adding that for the first time in the country’s history, Punjab went against the Punjab establishment in the July 2022 by-elections. .

Read more: Vote of confidence by PM Shehbaz: PTI in contact with PML-N MPs

The development came after the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) threatened to quit the coalition government whose votes are crucial to keeping the incumbent prime minister in power.

Read more: Prime Minister Shehbaz will ask for a vote of confidence if the president orders it

Gen Bajwas Expansion

During today’s interview, Imran Khan claimed that former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa approached him through army officers to the extension, adding that he had never thought of extending the term of the former army chief.

The former prime minister further said that senior leaders of his party and two army officers convinced him to grant an extension to the former army chief.

They all convinced me for the extension, but the last convincing argument presented by an army officer was that General Bajwa said that the policy would start against Bajwa and that he would face difficulties if he was not not granted an extension, he noted.

Imran said he told the six witnesses that giving the then army chief an extension went against his instincts.

