Jokowi branded successful in boosting investment outside of Java

OFFENSIVE – Investment achievements of the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) outside the island of Java have been quite successful. This is thanks to the commitment of the number one in Indonesia to achieving equitable development throughout the archipelago.

An equitable distribution of development through various investments aims to ensure that development is no longer centered on Java but becomes centered on Indonesia. In the Jokowi era, development spread evenly from Sabang to Merauke which was affected by various developments.

Minister of Investment as well as Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia explained that since the period of independence, investment making in Indonesia has focused on the island of Java. Based on this, Jokowi stimulates development, especially in areas outside of Java, so that investments can be distributed equitably.

Since Indonesia’s independence, there have been more investments in Java. This is why Mr. President Jokowi built Indonesia Centris. Building Indonesia from Aceh to Papua. So that he can achieve equity in the investment, Bahlil said in his statement, Saturday (14/1/2023).

In making Indonesian investments in 2021, most foreign investment (PMA) will be in areas outside of Java. Indonesia received investments outside of Java reaching IDR 901 trillion.

Of the 900.1 trillion, our foreign direct investment represents about 50.4%. While the investment split outside of Java is 52% with a face value of Rp. 468.2 trillion and in Java it is 48% or Rp. 432.8 trillion, he explained.

In 2022, Jokowi again succeeded in making fantastic investments in regions outside of Java. Among the top five provinces, Central Sulawesi took first place with a face value of US$5.1 billion, followed by West Java (West Java) US$4.6 billion, North Maluku US$3.3 billion, DKI Jakarta 3, 1 billion USD and Riau 2.5 billion USD. .

Jokowi succeeds in reducing inflation rate

The size of Indonesia’s investment is impacting economic stability amid the global crisis and threat of recession haunting countries around the world. Jokowi succeeded in reducing Indonesia’s inflation rate so that it was much better than countries in the world. Even in comparison with G20 countries, Indonesia’s inflation rate is one of the lowest.

We can see that inflation in other countries is in double digits. Argentina 97%, Turkey, Russia also high. Indonesia is even better now, Bahlil said.

In front of thousands of UKI students, Bahlil also revealed that the national economic growth has registered a very positive trend. Jokowi’s leadership was able to bring Indonesia into the front row of countries with the best record of economic growth.

What is the condition of our national economy, in the third quarter, our economic growth was 5.75% and our inflation was below 6%. This is the best economic growth compared to G20 countries in the world, Bahlil said.

According to Bahlil, the brilliant record of national economic growth cannot be separated from the good policies that may have been adopted by Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi has demonstrated extraordinary leadership.

It’s a leadership battle. The problems of the world are all the same. It is a battle for leadership skills, and we thank God that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Pak Joko Widodo, was able to lift Indonesia from the abyss of economic collapse, he concluded.

According to data from the Ministry of Investment, the evolution of inflation in the G20 countries is worrying. Argentina reached an inflation of 97.4%, then Turkey of 64.3%.

Meanwhile, Indonesia managed to reduce the inflation rate to 5.5%. This figure is much better than Russia’s 11.6% and England’s 10.7%.

