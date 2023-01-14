Politics
Jokowi branded successful in boosting investment outside of Java
OFFENSIVE – Investment achievements of the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) outside the island of Java have been quite successful. This is thanks to the commitment of the number one in Indonesia to achieving equitable development throughout the archipelago.
An equitable distribution of development through various investments aims to ensure that development is no longer centered on Java but becomes centered on Indonesia. In the Jokowi era, development spread evenly from Sabang to Merauke which was affected by various developments.
Minister of Investment as well as Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia explained that since the period of independence, investment making in Indonesia has focused on the island of Java. Based on this, Jokowi stimulates development, especially in areas outside of Java, so that investments can be distributed equitably.
Since Indonesia’s independence, there have been more investments in Java. This is why Mr. President Jokowi built Indonesia Centris. Building Indonesia from Aceh to Papua. So that he can achieve equity in the investment, Bahlil said in his statement, Saturday (14/1/2023).
In making Indonesian investments in 2021, most foreign investment (PMA) will be in areas outside of Java. Indonesia received investments outside of Java reaching IDR 901 trillion.
Of the 900.1 trillion, our foreign direct investment represents about 50.4%. While the investment split outside of Java is 52% with a face value of Rp. 468.2 trillion and in Java it is 48% or Rp. 432.8 trillion, he explained.
In 2022, Jokowi again succeeded in making fantastic investments in regions outside of Java. Among the top five provinces, Central Sulawesi took first place with a face value of US$5.1 billion, followed by West Java (West Java) US$4.6 billion, North Maluku US$3.3 billion, DKI Jakarta 3, 1 billion USD and Riau 2.5 billion USD. .
Jokowi succeeds in reducing inflation rate
The size of Indonesia’s investment is impacting economic stability amid the global crisis and threat of recession haunting countries around the world. Jokowi succeeded in reducing Indonesia’s inflation rate so that it was much better than countries in the world. Even in comparison with G20 countries, Indonesia’s inflation rate is one of the lowest.
We can see that inflation in other countries is in double digits. Argentina 97%, Turkey, Russia also high. Indonesia is even better now, Bahlil said.
In front of thousands of UKI students, Bahlil also revealed that the national economic growth has registered a very positive trend. Jokowi’s leadership was able to bring Indonesia into the front row of countries with the best record of economic growth.
What is the condition of our national economy, in the third quarter, our economic growth was 5.75% and our inflation was below 6%. This is the best economic growth compared to G20 countries in the world, Bahlil said.
According to Bahlil, the brilliant record of national economic growth cannot be separated from the good policies that may have been adopted by Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi has demonstrated extraordinary leadership.
It’s a leadership battle. The problems of the world are all the same. It is a battle for leadership skills, and we thank God that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Pak Joko Widodo, was able to lift Indonesia from the abyss of economic collapse, he concluded.
According to data from the Ministry of Investment, the evolution of inflation in the G20 countries is worrying. Argentina reached an inflation of 97.4%, then Turkey of 64.3%.
Meanwhile, Indonesia managed to reduce the inflation rate to 5.5%. This figure is much better than Russia’s 11.6% and England’s 10.7%.
(Red)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bantennews.co.id/jokowi-disebut-berhasil-dongkrak-investasi-luar-jawa/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi branded successful in boosting investment outside of Java
- Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes, Internet Bursts
- No. 2 Women’s Swim and Dive beats No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama
- US stocks rise to end best week since November
- Bannon’s lawyer has asked the judge to remove him from the fraud case
- Under oath, former US President Donald Trump hurls insults at woman who alleged rape
- Princess Olympia of Greece stuns in unique mini dress for exciting appearance
- Steven Spielberg’s collaborator, John Williams, reflects on his retirement | Entertainment
- Turkey ‘not in a position’ to ratify Sweden’s NATO candidacy: Ankara
- Nepalese childhood friends reunite and coincidentally work together in Hobart
- Best smart gadgets for home in 2023.
- Prime Minister Shehbaz will have to vote for confidence: Imran Khan