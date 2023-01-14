Prime Minister Shahbaz will be ‘tested’ with vote of confidence, says PTI chief Imran Khan





Imran Khan with news anchor Hum Meher Bokhari during an exclusive interview in Lahore on Saturday. Twitter picture

Tariq Butt / IANS

Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be “tested” by a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he had himself faced as prime minister in April. .

During an appearance on Hum News Hum Meher Bokhari Kay Sath, when asked if the incumbent prime minister could be asked to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Imran said: “Absolutely, we will test it.

Imran’s remarks came after the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) threatened to leave the current coalition government. MQM-P votes are crucial to keeping the incumbent prime minister in power, Geo News reported.

The MQM-P has threatened to quit the federal government if its reservations about the boundaries in Karachi and Hyderabad are not addressed before local elections – scheduled for January 15.

However, in an effort to keep them in the alliance, Shahbaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured the MQM-P to respond to his concerns.

Against the backdrop of recent political developments, Imran in an interview with a private TV channel said, “PTI has passed the test. Now Shahbaz Sharif will be fully tested,” Geo News reported.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s recent vote of confidence, Imran said, “Our numbers were complete. Moonis Elahi worked hard at the last moment to reach the required numbers for the PML-Q.”

The head of the PTI, while denying the claims of haggling, said the PDM is still sticking to “Changa Manga policy”.

“The country has changed but they don’t realize it,” Imran said, adding that for the first time in the country’s history, Punjab came out against the Punjab establishment in the by-elections of July 2022. “Polls have changed the politics of the country. .”

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said he would follow the Constitution if asked to take a “vote of confidence” from Prime Minister Shahbaz.

In an interview on Bol News’ “Bas Bohat Hogaya” program, Alvi said that the Constitution clearly mentions the way forward in such situations.

According to a news report, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) says it is ready for elections to the Punjab Assembly, dissolved by Elahi, within the constitutional deadline of ninety days.

In a meeting with senior PML-N leaders, Shahbaz discussed the party’s future course of action following Elahi’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has summoned Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah to London for consultations on the Punjab elections. Khawaja, Sanaullah and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Home Affairs, Attaullah Tarar, were among others present at the meeting.

“Rana Sanaullah told the meeting how Elahi had managed to woo at least five angry lawmakers from the Punjab ruling coalition at the last minute and that if that hadn’t happened, the federal coalition would have been on board. “, said the official.

In a phone call to Sharif, Sanaullah explained the reasons behind the PML-N’s failure to bring about the required defections in the parliamentary parties of the PTI and PML-Q in Elahi’s vote of confidence.

