Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Prez Murmu, PM Modi and other dignitaries send their regards





Makar Sankranti, also called Uttarayana, Makar or simply Sankranti, is a Hindu celebration and festival. As the Sun moves from Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Makara Rashi (Capricorn), it marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. The festival is celebrated in many ways in different parts of the country. What Pongal is to Tamil Nadu, Lohri to Punjab, Bihu or Magh Bihu is to Assam, Makar Sankranti is the same opportunity to Odisha. On this auspicious occasion, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries conveyed their best wishes to the people. “Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal. These festivals symbolize the unity of India in its diversity and convey our culture. May these festivals bind their fellow citizens in bonds of love and harmony and bring happiness and prosperity to all,” President Draupadi Murmu wrote on Twitter. Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal. These festivals symbolize the unity of India in its diversity and convey our culture. May these festivals bind our fellow citizens in bonds of love and harmony and bring happiness and prosperity to all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Midi also conveyed his greetings on this occasion. Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: “Greetings to Uttarayan. May there be abundance of joy in our lives. Greetings on Uttarayan. Let there be abundance of joy in our lives. pic.twitter.com/OPxAqrW8Vy Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2023 Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent his greetings to Magh Bihu in Assamese. He wrote, “I wish you all a very happy Magh Bihu. May the Bhogali harvest festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all. “The beauty of India lies in its diversity! On this special day when we celebrate many colors of festivals, I send my warm greetings to the dear people of our country. Happy Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal and Uttarayan. Bless you forever – lasting joy and good health,” BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda wrote. The beauty of India lies in its diversity! On this special day when we celebrate many colors of festivals, I send my warm greetings to the dear people of our . Thrilled #MakarSankranti, #BhogaliBihu, #Pongal and #Uttarayan. Be blessed with eternal joy and good health. pic.twitter.com/IiV98tuq8R — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 14, 2023 Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his best wishes to Makar Sankranti: “My best wishes and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Celebrate this holiday with joy and happiness. Praying before Lord Jagannath for a happy life for everyone. Special rituals are also performed at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. According to the ritual, today the Trinity will give darshan to the devotees in ‘Makar Chourashi Besha’. Makar Sankranti is one of the 12 jatras of the Holy Trinity, when a special betel (Nali Paan), in fact, the largest paan in the world is offered to Lord Jagannath.

