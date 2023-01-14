Donald Trump praises the rioters of January 6: “the great patriots”





Former President Donald Trump once again hailed his jailed supporters following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, calling them “great patriots” during an interview on Friday.

Appearing on the right-wing channel Real America’s Voice, the former president was asked by host Gina Loudon to give the rioters and their families “some hope for the future”.

“I think it’s a shame what’s going on, and a lot of these people are great patriots,” Trump said.

The former president then referred to ‘Antifa’ and the protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying they actually got away with it”[burning] down towns.” He also alleged that “no one died on January 6” except “the wonderful Ashley [Babbitt].”

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stand inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Inset, Trump is pictured in Washington, DC, July 31, 2019. During an interview on Friday, the he former president called the January 6 rioters great patriots. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last June, however, a bipartisan Senate report put the death toll from the uprising at seven: five people who died at the scene and two officers who committed suicide in the days following the uprising. Babbitt died in the riot after being shot by an officer and has since been described as a martyr by the MAGA wing of the GOP.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then President halted certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump has continually promoted the claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” against him, but has yet to provide corroborating evidence.

Meanwhile, some 978 people have been arrested and face charges related to the events of that day, according to Insider.

Trump is invited to give a message of hope to the prisoners of J6. He says they are patriots and what is happening to them is a disgrace since Antifa and BLM burned down all our towns and nothing happened to them. pic.twitter.com/poz6KED184

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2023

Trump has used glowing language before to describe those who stormed the Capitol building. On the day of the uprising, he shared a video on Twitter in which he continued to claim the election was stolen while calling on rioters to leave the area.

“It was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into these people’s hands. We have to have peace,” he said at the time. “So go home, we love you and you are very special.”

Additionally, Trump announced last November that he was running for president in 2024.

Later that same month, in an article on Truth Social, Trump accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of launching a “witch hunt” against him, calling them ” corrupt”. He further wrote that he “did nothing wrong on January 6”.

Trump also did his best last June to portray supporters who attended the rally before the Capitol riot as “well behaved.” The remarks came just before the House Select Committee’s fourth investigative hearing into the attack.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

