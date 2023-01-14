Imran Khan wants Prime Minister Shehbaz to vote for confidence





In what appears to be a blow for a blow, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a vote of confidence.

The comment comes after the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) threatened to quit the coalition government at the center whose votes are crucial to keeping the incumbent prime minister in power.

The MQM-P had threatened to leave the federal government if its reservations about the boundaries in Karachi and Hyderabad were not addressed before local elections scheduled for January 15.

However, in a bid to keep them in the alliance, Prime Minister Shehbaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had assured the MQM-P to address their concerns.

Against the backdrop of recent political developments in the country, Khan, in an interview on a private TV channel, said: PTI passed the test. Now Shehbaz Sharif will be fully tested.

Referring to the recent vote of confidence taken by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Khan said: Our numbers were complete. Moonis Elahi worked hard at the last moment to reach the required numbers of PML-Q.

The cricketer-turned-politician, while denying allegations of horse trading, said the PDM still stuck to “Changa Manga politics”.

The country has changed and they don’t realize it, the PTI chairman says, adding that for the first time in the country’s history, Punjab went against the establishment in the July by-elections 2022. “Partial Polls Changed Country Politics.”

The former prime minister said he realized the opposition was shocked by CM Elahis’ success in securing the required number of votes after seeing their photos as he sat in the assembly.

“They thought the establishment was behind them and they would win,” the PTI leader said, mocking the opposition.

Praising CM Elahis support for his decisions in Punjab political affairs, Khan said: The way Elahi stands with us, there was immense appreciation in the party. He was the chief minister and made a real sacrifice. We recommend that he merge the party.

He insisted that a merger with the PTI would be in the interest of PML-Q. From now on, only the PTI ticket will work during elections. Anyone who leaves politics at that time will end their politics, he said.

Shedding light on the challenges he faced during his tenure as prime minister, Khan said the three-and-a-half years were “tormenting” for him.

The PTI president criticized the federal government for spending on foreign visits. They will ask for money and stay in the most expensive hotels. They don’t care how much money Pakistan spends, he said, adding that the country needs a strong government to make decisions.

Reiterating his fears of political engineering, the PTI leader said: I am seeing political engineering in the country right now. They gather MQM-P and send Balochistan Awami Party to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Khan revealed that there are plans to give seats to the PPP in South Punjab and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Punjab people are urged to join the PML-N.

They have learned nothing from the past. Political engineering has ruined the country, he lamented.

