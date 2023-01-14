Donald Trump multiplies insults against E. Jean Carroll in the context of a defamation lawsuit





When asked if he thought climate change was also a hoax, Trump said it was largely a hoax. He was also asked if he thought the mail-in ballots were a hoax, according to the filing.

Yes, of course, he said, although he also said he votes by mail.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Carroll went public in 2019 with her claim that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store. Trump, then president, publicly accused her of fabricating the attack to sell a book. Carroll responded by filing a libel suit, which is expected to go to trial in April if an ongoing appeal by the former president fails.

During the deposition, Kaplan asked Trump if he had ever kissed a woman without her consent, which Carroll said happened at the start of the alleged sexual assault.

Well, I can’t think of any complaints, Trump said. But no. I mean, I don’t think so.

The former president was then asked if he had ever touched a woman on the breasts or buttocks without permission.

Well, I’ll tell you no, but some people like your client may be lying, Trump said.

Do you know what the term sexual harassment means? Kaplan asked Trump.

Yeah, pretty much, he said, before the snippet of the transcript was cut.

One of Trump’s most infamous scandals involved a hot mic incident that came to light during the 2016 presidential campaign, when the then-candidate told Access Hollywood TV host Billy Bush that that he had kissed and groped women without consent, adultery and other rude and sexually aggressive comments.

During questioning, Trump strenuously and repeatedly denied ever attacking Carroll and reiterated his claim that he had never met her and did not know who she was. He also repeated that Carroll was not his type.

When I say she’s not my type, I’m saying she’s not a woman I’m attracted to, Trump said. There’s no reason for me to be attracted to her. It’s just that it’s not even meant to be an insult.

Trump repeatedly escalated Kaplan during testimony, at one point calling her a political operative and a disgrace before saying he would take her and Carroll to court.

I will sue you as well, but I will sue her very strongly as soon as this case ends, Trump said. But I’m going to sue you too.

Have you finished? Kaplan asked.

Yes, the former president answered.

