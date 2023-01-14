$500,000 bounty put on ex-NBA player Enes Freedom’s head by Erdogan





The New York Post reports that the country’s government has placed the ex-NBA star on its list of most wanted terrorists for 2023, alongside a bounty of 10 million Turkish liras or $500,000 for his death. capture. This is the first time the country has offered money to catch someone on the list. Freedom said he only found out there was a bounty for him a week ago, calling the move dangerous. He told the Post: Before the bounty, the Turkish secret service was after the people on the list, but now everyone is after them because they want money. Freedom has been a fierce opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the government’s human rights abuses, calling him a dictator and Hitler. Also included on the list of terrorists wanted in Turkey are real terrorists, journalists and other dissidents who have spoken openly about the government. Because of my platform, every time I say something it goes everywhere and the Turkish government hates it, Freedom said. They’re really sick of it, and they said enough was enough and they were doing everything they could to shut me up. I speak because I am not the only one on this list. There are so many journalists, so many activists and so many athletes, but they are not as well known as I am. They are much easier targets and they are alone there. Enes Kanter Freedom, who was born in Switzerland, raised in Turkey and is now a US citizen, played 11 seasons in the NBA, including with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. He expressed his views, including criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Community Party. His outspokenness has led him to clash with the NBA, which earns billions from NBA fans in China. Freedom believes his comments led to him being kicked out of the league, which the NBA has denied. The NBA will never admit it, but I believe I’m blackballed, Enes told the NYP. I’ve had many conversations and everyone says the same thing: your career ended because of your comments about China. He is now looking to pursue the league but is biding his time. Enes Liberty /Enes Kanter met Turkish refugees at the AEK basketball arena – His message t-shirt: “We Are Family”

