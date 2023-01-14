Emerging global environment offers various opportunities for India: PM Modi





NEW DELHI: Although the global economy was suffering from headwinds, it offers several opportunities for

the Indian economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that although there are risks, the emerging global environment presents new and diverse opportunities for India in the areas of digitalization, energy and health.

care and agriculture.

He called on the public and private sectors to leverage synergies to make the most of the

Opportunities. Modi had convened a meeting with NITI Aayog economists on Indias

Growth and resilience in the face of global headwinds. Meeting precedes budget

preparations. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog Vice

President Suman Berry, selected economists, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretary and the Chief

economic adviser.

Ideas and suggestions were shared with the Prime Minister on a variety of topics ranging from

agriculture to manufacturing. Participants came up with practical steps on how India could

prudently maintain its development momentum. Recognizing that the underlying global headwinds

are likely to continue, strategic recommendations were also shared to further strengthen the indies

resilience, an official statement said.

Sources said economists agree that India has emerged as a bright spot in the turbulent global market

stage because of its resilience. It has been suggested that new growth impulses should build on

that foundation through holistic development across all sectors, officials said.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke of the success of India’s digital story and the speed

the adoption of fintech across the country, and the potential for inclusive growth and development that it

promises. Modi also highlighted the role of women in the Indian economy. The Prime Minister pointed out

Nari Shakti as key driver of India’s growth and urged to continue making efforts to enable more

and boost women’s participation in the labor market, the statement added.

As part of the ongoing International Year of Millet, the Prime Minister stressed the need to promote

Millet given its potential to transform the rural and agricultural sector, with its attributes such as

As part of the ongoing International Year of Millet, the Prime Minister stressed the need to promote
Millet given its potential to transform the rural and agricultural sector, with its attributes such as
being carbon neutral, conducive to natural agriculture and an affordable source of nutrition.

