A side-by-side look at the classified Trump and Biden documents





(AP) – The revelation that classified documents were discovered in the offices of think tanks formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his home in Delaware, has prompted questions about how the circumstances compare to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the case.

A side-by-side look at the similarities and differences between the two situations:

HOW MANY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ARE WE TALKING ABOUT?

BIDEN: It’s unclear exactly how many classified documents were obtained from Bidens’ office and home. Richard Sauber, special adviser to the president, said Monday that a small number of documents with classified marks were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington. , as Bidens’ personal attorneys emptied offices.

Biden retained an office at the Penn Center after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign. He was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and continued to operate independently of the Biden administration.

On Thursday, Sauber said a second batch of documents with classified marks a small number he said were found in a storage space in the Bidens garage near Wilmington, Delaware, with one document lying in Bidens’ personal library at his home. On Saturday, Sauber said a total of six pages of classified documents were found earlier in the week during a search of Bidens’ home and were turned over to Justice Department officials.

TRUMP: About 300 documents with classification marks, some at the top secret level, have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of documents, telling Justice Department officials that they contained numerous classified documents. In August, FBI agents took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago, including about 100 with classification marks found in a storage room and office.

President Joe Biden (Adam Schultz/The White House)

HOW QUICKLY WERE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS RETURNED?

BIDEN: After the documents were discovered at the think tank, Bidens’ personal attorneys immediately alerted the White House Law Office, which notified NARA, which took custody of the documents the next day, Sauber said.

Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have been cooperating with the Archives and the Justice Department in a process to ensure that all Obama-Biden administration records are properly in the Archive’s possession, the Archives said. Sauber in a statement.

Part of that cooperation, Sauber said this week, included personal attorneys for Bidens looking at other places where files might have been sent after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017. That search ended Wednesday evening. , Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday, although he did not say when the second batch of documents was found.

But Sauber revealed on Saturday that he drove to Bidens’ home near Wilmington on Thursday and retrieved a total of six pages of classified documents.

He made the trip after Bidens’ personal attorneys discovered a document with a classified marking consisting of one page in a room adjacent to the garage the night before. The president’s personal attorneys, who do not have active security clearances, suspended their search after discovering the document.

Sauber, who has a security clearance, then found the additional classified pages.

Sauber said the Justice Department was notified immediately after the documents were found at Bidens’ home and that department attorneys took custody of the records.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Bidens’ handling of classified information and West Wings’ handling of the discovery. She said the White House is committed to handling the case the right way, pointing to the immediate notification of Bidens’ personal attorneys to the National Archives.

TRUMP: A Trump representative told NARA in December 2021 that presidential records were found at Mar-a-Lago, nearly a year after Trump left. Fifteen boxes of files containing classified material were transferred from Mar-Lago to NARA in January.

A few months later, Justice Department and FBI investigators traveled to Mar-a-Lago to obtain more information about the classified documents being transported to Florida. Federal officials also served a subpoena for certain documents believed to be in the estate.

In August 2022, FBI agents conducting a search recovered 33 boxes at Mar-a-Lago. The search came after Trump’s attorneys provided an affidavit that all government records had been returned.

COULD EITHER PRESIDENT BE CHARGED ON CHARGES RELATED TO THE DISCOVERY OF THE DOCUMENTS?

BIDEN: Despite the discovery of classified documents, there is no indication that Biden himself was aware of the existence of the documents before they were released.

The administration also said the records were handed over quickly, with no intention of concealment. This matters because the Justice Department historically looks for the will, or intent to mishandle government secrets, in deciding whether or not to pursue criminal charges.

But even if the Justice Department were to conclude that the case could proceed based on the evidence, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that a president is immune from prosecution while in office. Former special counsel Robert Mueller cited that advice in deciding not to reach a conclusion on whether Trump should face charges as part of his investigation into coordination between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russia.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate. Robert Hur, the former US attorney appointed by Trump in Maryland, will lead the investigation. He takes over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who last week recommended Garland appoint a special counsel.

TRUMP: The former president may face exposure for obstruction during the long battle to retrieve the documents. And, since he is no longer in office, he would not benefit from the protections against potential lawsuits that would apply to a sitting president.

In November, Garland appointed Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with experience investigating public corruption, to lead investigations into Trump’s withholding of classified documents, as well as key aspects of an investigation. separate issue involving the January 6, 2021 insurrection and efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

WHAT DID THE PRESIDENTS SAY ABOUT DISCOVERING THE DOCUMENTS?

BIDEN: Responding to questions from reporters at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico on Tuesday, Biden said he was surprised to learn that documents had been found in his think tank. He said he didn’t know what was in the material, but he took classified material very seriously.

He said his team acted appropriately by quickly handing over the documents.

They did what they should have done, Biden said. They immediately called the Archives.

On Thursday, Biden told reporters at the White House that he was cooperating fully and completely with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records were stored.

As vice president, Biden would have had the authority to declassify certain documents, although he did not say he had declassified those found at his think tank’s offices or at his home in Delaware.

In September, speaking about the situation with Trump, Biden told CBS 60 Minutes that the discovery of top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago had raised concerns about the compromise of sensitive data and called it irresponsible.

TRUMP: Trump, who had the ability as sitting president to declassify documents, has sometimes claimed he did so regarding documents he took with him despite not providing any evidence. He said in a Fox News interview in September that a president can declassify documents even while thinking about it.

The former president called the search for Mar-a-Lago an unannounced raid that was neither necessary nor appropriate and represented dark times for our nation.

On Biden, Trump weighed in on his social media site on Monday, asking: When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House?

WHAT ARE THE POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS OF DOCUMENT DISCOVERY?

BIDEN: The release of Bidens documents could heighten skepticism among Republicans and others who already claim politics is driving investigations into the former president.

There are also possible ramifications in a new GOP-controlled Congress where Republicans promise to launch widespread investigations into the Bidens administration.

Last I heard, incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, said, “I think Congress needs to investigate this. Contradicting several other members of his party, he added: “We don’t think there is a need for a special prosecutor.

The House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican, Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, has asked intelligence agencies to conduct a damage assessment of potentially classified documents.

TRUMP: Immediately afterwards, Trump and his supporters seized on the raid of Mar-a-Lago as a partisan attack by Democrats who had long wanted to remove him from office.

During the launch of his 2024 campaign in November, at the same club that agents had searched for months earlier, Trump referenced the investigations against him, portraying himself as a victim of wayward prosecutors and rot, rot and corruption in Washington.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsmv.com/2023/01/14/side-by-side-look-trump-biden-classified-documents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos