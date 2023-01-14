China now publishes more high-quality science than any other country

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Representative image. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee/Files

By at least one measure, China now world leader in the production of high quality scientific data. My research shows that Chinese researchers are now publishing a greater fraction of the 1% of the most cited scientific articles globally than scientists in any other country.

I am a political expert and analyst who studies how government investment in science, technology and innovation improves social well-being. Although a country’s scientific prowess is somewhat difficult to quantify, I would argue that the amount of money spent on scientific research, the number of scientific papers published, and the quality of those papers are good proxy measures.

China is not the only country to have significantly improved its scientific capabilities in recent years, but China’s rise has been particularly spectacular. It left uspolitical pundits and government officials worried on how China’s scientific supremacy change the global balance of power. China’s recent ascendancy is the result of years of government policy to be at the forefront of science and technology. The country has taken explicit steps to get to where it is today, and the United States now has a choice to make about how to respond to a scientifically competitive China.

Growth over the decades

In 1977, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced the Four modernizations, one of which was the strengthening of China’s scientific sector and technological progress. As recently as 2000, the The United States has produced several times more scientific papers than China annually. However, over the past three decades, China has invested funds to develop domestic research capabilities, send students and researchers abroad to study, and encourage Chinese enterprises to switch to manufacturing high-tech products. technology.

Since 2000, China has sent approximately 5.2 million students and scholars to study abroad. The majority of them have studied science or engineering. Many of these students remained where they had studied, but a growing number back to china work in well-equipped laboratories and high-tech companies.

Today, China is second only to the United States insofar as it spending on science and technology. Chinese universities are now producing the largest number of engineering doctors in the world, and the quality of Chinese universities has greatly improved in recent years.

Producing more and better science

Thanks to all these investments and a growing and skilled workforce, China’s scientific output, measured by the total number of papers published, has steadily increased over the years. In 2017, Chinese scholars have published more scientific papers than American researchers for the first time.

Quantity doesn’t necessarily mean quality though. For many years, Western scholars have characterized Chinese research as shoddy and often just as simply mimicking research in the US and Europe. During the 2000s and 2010s, much of the work from China did not receive significant attention from the global scientific community.

But as China continued to invest in science, I began to wonder if the explosion in the quantity of research was accompanied by an improvement in quality.

To quantify China’s scientific strength, my colleagues and I looked at the citations. A citation is when an academic article is referenced or cited by another article. We considered that the more an article was cited, the more quality and influential the work. Given this logic, the top 1% of highly cited papers should represent the top echelon of high-quality science.

My colleagues and I counted the number of papers published by a country that were in the top 1% of science, measured by the number of citations in various disciplines. Going back year by year from 2015 to 2019, we then compared different countries. We were surprised to find that in 2019, Chinese authors published a greater percentage of the most influential articles, with China claiming 8,422 papers in the top category, while the United States had 7,959 and the European Union 6,074. In just one recent example, we found that in 2022 Chinese researchers published three times more articles on artificial intelligence than American researchers; in the top 1% of most cited AI searches, Chinese articles outnumbered American articles by a ratio of 2 to 1. Similar patterns can be seen with China topping the top 1% of articles the most cited in the fields of nanosciences, chemistry and transport.

Our research also revealed that Chinese research was surprisingly new and creative and not simply copy Western researchers. To measure this, we looked at the mix of disciplines referenced in scientific articles. The more diverse and varied the referenced research was in a single article, the more we considered the work to be interdisciplinary and innovative. We found Chinese research to be as innovative as other top performers.

Taken together, these measures suggest that China is now no longer an imitator nor a producer of shoddy science. China is now a scientific power comparable to the United States and Europe, both in quantity and quality.

Fear or collaboration?

Scientific capacity is intimately linked to military and economic power. Because of this relationship, many in the United States of The politicians to policy specialists have expressed concern that China’s scientific rise poses a threat to the United States, and the government has taken steps to slow China’s growth. The recent Flea and Science Act of 2022 explicitly limits cooperation with China in certain areas of research and manufacturing. In October 2022, the Biden administration implemented restrictions to limit China’s access to key technologies with military applications.

A number of scholars, including myself, see these fears and policy responses as rooted in a nationalist outlook that does not entirely correspond to the global effort of science.

Academic research in the modern world is largely driven by the exchange of ideas and information. The results are published in publicly accessible journals that anyone can read. Science is also becoming increasingly international and collaborative, researchers around the world depend on each other to advance their fields. Recent collaborative research about cancer, COVID-19[feminine] and agriculture are just a few examples among many others. My own work has also shown that when Chinese and American researchers collaborate, they produce best quality science than either alone.

China has joined the ranks of top science and technology nations, and some of the concerns about power shifts are reasonable in my view. But the United States can also benefit from China’s scientific rise. With many global issues facing the planet like climate changeto name just one, it may be wise to view this new situation not only as a threat, but also as an opportunity.

Caroline WagnerMilton & Roslyn Wolf Professor of International Affairs, Ohio State University.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.