Boris Johnson’s legacy will be a great statesman, says JACOB REES-MOGG | Express a comment | Comment





The first was Pitt the Elder, the second was Boris Johnson. Pitt realized the power of public opinion and, in the words of Dr. Samuel Johnson, was a minister given by the people to the king, a favorable comparison to other prime ministers imposed by the king on the people.

Pitt won the Seven Years’ War, including major victories against the French, which made Britain a world power rather than a narrow European power. Boris also knows the power of public opinion, which he uses in a way that other modern politicians do not. As George III was reluctant to accept Pitt, Tory MPs were foolishly reluctant to be led by Johnson, another prime minister given by the people. In a recent portrait of Johnson, unveiled at the Carlton Club, an unusually stern figure looks out at the world with determination. His arms are crossed and a scowl covers his usually benevolent face. It shows an often overlooked part of Boris’ character. He is a figure as determined as he is charismatic. This showed in his leadership and, as with Pitt, his influence began long before he became Prime Minister and would continue for the rest of his life. Like Pitt founded an empire, Boris freed us from the European Union. It’s not just about the important technical work of Getting Brexit Done, but about his years as a journalist laying the groundwork for independence. Week after week, Boris mocked the EU, showed its corruption and made people realize that our fate was not inextricably linked to the stagnant, bureaucratic continental pseudo-state. It was not work that could be done in the few weeks of a campaign, but needed to be strengthened.

They were the first acorns to grow in the mighty oak forest that became Vote Leave. In power, Boris was decisive and farsighted. The opposition to Brexit he faced in 2019, before the election, was extraordinary. The politicians who had promised to respect the result tried every scheme and plot to thwart the mandate of the people. Boris showed the determination that emerges from the new portrait. This stubbornness infuriates his opponents so much that they tend to behave irrationally, and so accepted his election challenge and were later roundly defeated. It’s a fascinating ability to annoy the smug establishment who can’t believe such a jovial rider can be taken seriously by the people. Yet, as with Pitt, not only do they support him, but many love him for his idiosyncrasies. Pitt is best known for the year of victories in 1759 when the French were defeated on land and at sea by Clive, Wolfe and Hawke. Likewise, Brexit is Boris’ greatest historical achievement. However, this is far from being his only achievement. He also protected the western world and its values ​​from a Russian despot.

Boris’ influence on events in Ukraine cannot be overstated. If the UK had been a member of the EU and bound by a sincere spirit of cooperation, we would have been held back by German financial interests and French distrust. Boris used our freedom to arm the Ukrainians with the NLAW anti-tank weapon which thwarted Putin’s advance. These began to be provided before the war started when Russia’s intentions were still not believed, even though they had become clear, and they were essential in giving the Ukrainians a chance. The US attitude has hardened and the EU has borrowed a bit of Boris’ spine. It made the world safer, halted further Russian advances, and made the Chinese more cautious about Taiwan. A feat of leadership worthy of Pitt. Domestically, Boris was a leader again. The pressure he was under to lock us all in on Covid and throw away the key was enormous, but he preserved as many freedoms as he could and looked for a way out. The vaccine provided that pathway, even though the experts still wanted us to lose another Christmas.

Still, Boris held on and freedom was restored sooner than in other countries. The British people, unlike some on the Continent, did not have to show their papers at every corner because we had a freedom-loving leader. At home and abroad, Boris was and is a true leader. This can be seen in his portrayal and although his time in the highest office was too short, as with Pitt, his success would reverberate down the centuries. Jacob Rees-Mogg is the Conservative MP for North East Somerset

