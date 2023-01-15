Ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine, Turkey says





The Turkish government said on Saturday (January 14th) it was ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine but said neither Russia nor Ukraine had the military means to win the war. Ibrahim Kalin, foreign policy adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told reporters: “Turkey is ready to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations. Neither side is in a position to win. the war militarily, on the ground,” according to a report. by the AFP news agency. Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that Moscow and Kyiv would be ready to strike a “comprehensive peace deal” in the coming months. However, the adviser pointed out that the brutal cost of the fighting could soon cause warring parties to reconsider and agree to localized truces in specific parts of the war zone. Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24 last year, President Erdogan has used his good relations with Moscow and Kyiv to try to end the conflict. Erdogan had repeated phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a bid to find common ground, the report said. Turkey had hosted the first two rounds of peace talks and helped broker a UN-backed deal restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea. A few weeks ago, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his government was calling for at least a humanitarian ceasefire, then a permanent ceasefire, then peace talks. Akar said on December 27 last year that the war would not end easily despite Turkey’s efforts to organize peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The war in Ukraine will soon enter its 12th month, with President Volodymyr Zelensky keen to visit the United Nations and address a high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian offensive. On Saturday, key infrastructure in Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles as Ukraine declared control of the mining town of Soledar. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, making it the first Western country to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks. Last week, France, Germany and the United States pledged to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

