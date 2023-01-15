Observers appreciate that President Jokowi’s statement on identity politics is correct

Waspada.co.id – Political observer at Al Azhar University of Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, thinks President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) strong statement urging politicians to prioritize ideas in the 2024 presidential election is very fitting . This is because the use of identity politics will only breed disunity among the nation’s children.

“Yes, the president’s statement was positive and very good. It is to prevent divisions from happening and I see that is important,” Ujang told reporters on Saturday (14/1).

He felt that President Jokowi had been seen repeatedly frequently reminding the public, especially politicians and the political elite, not to use identity politics in the 2024 general or presidential elections, in order to preserve the integrity of the children of his compatriot.

“This has been said many times. Precisely as the head of state, the head of government must remind the public, especially before the presidential election, must often remind the public to maintain conductivity, maintain unity and integrity, must protect this country from division,” he said.

Ujang felt that divisions due to different political choices occurred yesterday in the 2019 presidential election. Then, he says, President Jokowi saw that the seeds were still there. Thus, Jokowi always recalls the dangers of identity politics.

“Don’t let the rest of the nation’s children argue over the issue of different choices, destruction, the problem of fried identity politics. So the president has issued this statement so that society is not influenced and divided,” did he declare.

Ujang also explained that the opportunity for religious politicization in the 2024 presidential election is still wide open, as society’s sensitivity to religion is very high.

“It looks like the stakes game in 2019 and 2024 seems to be going in this direction, this stake is going to play out. The most important and sensitive issue is the politicization of religion, people can dare to die because of religion, dare to fight for religion, from there a fierce and exciting battle will emerge,” he said. -he explains.

“Pulling the issue of identity politics into the realm of the presidential election so that they grapple, deny, fight, and in the end, society will be divided and divided even more sharply than in the politics of 2019 “, he added. .

For this reason, Ujang suggested that political elites and politicians should be self-aware and not use identity politics or confrontations in an effort to maintain harmony and peace in society.

“There may be indications that it could happen, but we are still adults when we realize that we are children of the nation, we don’t need to fight to support each other, even if we have different choices,” he said.

So far, Ujang said, presidential or vice-presidential candidates have not put forward their socializing ideas and ideas. According to him, what is seen is still limited to imagery to increase their electability.

“Right now it’s still just imagery, socializing. So it’s just imagery, because they haven’t been included in the campaign yet, maybe the substance of their programs has not yet been seen,” Ujang said.

“Yes, maybe today it’s still limited to polishing, imagery to build a subject and increase eligibility, it’s still at an informal stage, not yet focused on substantive issues “, he concluded.

It is known, President Jokowi recalled the 2024 election so that he no longer uses identity politics. According to him, it was not a good way and also the right time to achieve victory in this way.

“I have always told them not to use identity politics. Now it is no longer the era of political clashes, it is now the era of contesting ideas, contesting programs, confronting ideas,” Jokowi said. (independent/d1)