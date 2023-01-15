China: From zero-Covid to zero control

BRUSSELS: Three years after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Chinese government in December began abruptly abandoning its harsh lockdown policy known as “zero-Covid”.

This zero-Covid policy was based on strict lockdowns, the use of a Covid tracking app, restrictions on domestic travel and the quarantine of those who tested positive as well as their close contacts. But the strategy isolated the country from the rest of the world and dealt a severe blow to the world’s second-largest economy.

The government announced that from January 8, the mandatory quarantine on arrival for travelers to China will end and Chinese people can travel abroad again after three years.



This photo shows patients with Covid-19 on stretchers at Tianjin First Center Hospital in Tianjin on December 28, 2022. Cities across China have battled a rise in infections, a resulting shortage of pharmaceuticals and Overwhelmed hospital wards and crematoriums after Beijing suddenly dismantled its zero-Covid lockdown and testing regime. Noel Celis / AFP

The change follows unprecedented protests against the policies championed by President Xi Jinping, marking the strongest show of public defiance of his decade-long presidency and bringing the 1989 Tiananmen tragedy to mind in many minds.

“What matters is that we reach consensus through communication and consultation. When China’s 1.4 billion people work with one heart and one mind, and stand united with strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable,” Xi said in his speech. broadcast the New Year’s message nationwide.

“We have now entered a new phase of the Covid response where difficult challenges remain. Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us. out, because perseverance and solidarity mean victory.”

Tsunami

The question is: how many Chinese are still fooled by this harsh language now that hospitals have been hit by a tidal wave of mostly elderly patients since the lifting of the zero-Covid policy, crematoriums are overcrowded and many pharmacies are not have more anti-drug? -medicines against the virus and fever.

Initially, photos and video fragments of the atrocious conditions were always censored, but recently even the China Daily reported on it. The scale of the outbreak remains unclear at this time, and the lack of transparency can be attributed to strict censorship and the fact that government officials have stopped reporting asymptomatic cases and introduced a new definition of deaths related to Covid.

Only patients with the virus who die of pneumonia and respiratory failure now meet the criteria, according to China. The National Health Commission (NHC) has further announced that it is no longer publishing the official daily Covid death toll.

In addition, state news agency Xinhua reported that from January 8, China will reduce its priority management of Covid-19 cases and treat it as a class B infection rather than a class infection. A more serious. Liang Wannian, head of the expert group for Covid-19 response under the NHC, said the change does not mean China is abandoning the virus, but rather focusing more resources on rural areas to contain the virus. ‘epidemic.

Little protection

According to Nikola Davis, science correspondent for The Guardian, China is experiencing this surge for a number of reasons. The easing of restrictions allowed the virus to spread further. Additionally, the slow pace of the vaccination campaign in much of China, coupled with the use of the less effective locally produced Sinovac vaccine, means the population is poorly protected and many vulnerable people are still at risk of the virus.

Moreover, the strict restrictions previously in place meant that few people had contracted Covid before. This means that there is little natural immunity at play in the current wave.

As a result, many people are now simultaneously contracting Covid and requiring hospital care, leading to increasing pressure on the healthcare system. Added to this is the lack of medical infrastructure (there remains a significant lack of resuscitation beds and well-trained staff) as well as poor general hygiene (clean toilets, hand washing, etc.).

Thus the ink of my contribution on “China: from a health crisis to a political crisis?” was barely dry before my fears came true: China is in the midst of a relentless Covid wave. Chinese authorities estimate that around 250 million people, or 18% of the population, were infected with the Covid-19 virus in the first 20 days of December.

Despite this increase, the government insists that it has the rise in infections and circulating variants under control. However, these “official” figures do not seem to correspond to the reality on the ground.

Worrying figures

People will continue to fumble in the dark to find the right numbers. The Chinese government and so-called globalometers still count just 5,250 Covid deaths, while the World Health Organization (WHO) recently released the number at 31,585.

Some university friends and former students, although not epidemiologists, whisper that up to 60% of the Chinese population has been or has been exposed to Covid.

Airfinity, a UK-based company that analyzes health risks around the world, also delivers worrying figures. They currently estimate 11,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while he expects 1.7 million deaths by the end of April 2023.

The researchers say their model is based on data from regional Chinese provinces, before changes in infection reports, combined with case growth rates from other former zero-Covid countries.

It is feared that the numbers will increase even more in the coming weeks. Especially around the Chinese New Year on January 22, when almost all Chinese go to visit friends and family.

Is Xi Jinping in the saddle?

Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as leader in October, becoming China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. He has thus further consolidated his power in a process that began a decade ago, a concentration that has steered China in a more authoritarian direction and which critics say increases the risk of political missteps.

Damaged Xi image

The year 2022 ended with unprecedented street protests, followed by the sudden reversal of its zero Covid policy and coronavirus infections that swept through the world’s most populous country. This, coupled with the sluggish economy, has significantly damaged its image.

For decades, China has been the world’s leading engine of economic growth and the hub of industrial supply chains. The World Bank and other experts expect the reopening of the Chinese economy to lift growth to 4.3% in 2023, compared to a forecast of 2.7% for 2022.

This is still reasonable by international standards, but still below the official target of around 5.5%. Stifled consumption and disrupted supply chains continue to weigh on the crisis in the massive real estate sector. A prolonged economic downturn or new logistical concerns, whether due to Covid or geopolitical tensions, could reverberate globally.

Beijing’s relations with the West have soured over Xi’s partnership with Moscow just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, as well as rising tensions around US-backed Taiwan. States, which China considers to be part of its territory.

Xi traveled abroad for the first time since the pandemic began in September, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. In November, he met US President Joe Biden at the G20 in Indonesia, where the two sides sought to cement their relationship.

According to Chinese diplomacy, a recent phone call between China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang (the outgoing ambassador to Washington and Xi’s confidant) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken smoothed the kinks.

Diplomatically, Xi appears to be trying to ease some of the tensions that have made relations with the West increasingly strained, even as Beijing tries to strengthen its position as a counterbalance to the US-led order. after the Second World War. Xi’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and meetings with representatives of Gulf states can be seen in this context.

But things are also booming within the government and the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Leaked excerpts from an internal policy brief published in the Sydney Morning Herald, discussed at a recent Politburo, state that “zero-Covid momentum has been an unqualified success and has demonstrated the superiority of the Chinese communist system over the cowardly and immoral West, but that he can now be dismissed because Omicron is ‘like the flu’.”

“We must resolutely toe the party line. We must never stray from the notes,” Xi told the Politburo during the “self-criticism” session, a Maoist practice that is coming back into fashion.

Authoritarian regimes with near absolute control over the media can sometimes facilitate breathtakingly destructive policies. It’s hard to think of a more haphazard policy than suddenly exposing an under-vaccinated population to mass infection in the dead of winter, just before the great Chinese New Year inland migration.

Fortitude appears to be one of Xi Jinping’s tenets, as his New Year’s letter asserts: “Everyone stands firm with great fortitude, and the light of hope rises before we”. IPS

Jan Servaes was Unesco Chair in Communication for Sustainable Social Change at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has taught international communication in Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, the United States, the Netherlands and Thailand, in addition to short-term projects at approximately 120 universities in 55 countries. He is editor of the 2020 Handbook on Communication for Development and Social Change.