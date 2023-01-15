All you need to know about the new Mumbai Metro lines to be opened by PM Modi next week

The second phase of the two Mumbai Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar (Andheri west)) and Line 7 (Andheri east-Dahisar east) will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, nearly nine months after the first phase of the corridor was commissioned by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After the inauguration by PM Modi, the metro system will be open to commuters from 4 p.m. on January 20.

Officials said trains on the corridor would run at an average frequency of every 10 minutes, depending on the time of day. With the commissioning of the second phase, commuters can travel between Andheri and Dahisar on the eastern and western sides of the suburbs without stopping.

The first train from Andheri West (Line 2A) will be at 5:55 a.m. and the last train at 9:24 p.m. On line 7, the first train from Gundavali (Andheri E) will leave at 6:00 a.m. and the last train will leave at 9:24 p.m.

These two new subway lines comprising a total of 30 elevated stations will run parallel on the east and west sides of the city’s western and northern suburbs and once the 35km section is operational it is expected to relieve congestion on the Western Expressway, Mumbai’s main thoroughfare.

The commissioning of the two lines covering a distance of 35 km in the western and northern regions of Mumbai has been planned in two phases by the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

While Phase 1 (Aarey to Dhanukarwadi) of Metro Line 2A (Dhanukarwadi-Upper Dahisar) and Phase 1 of Line 7 (Aarey-Dahisar East) covering a total of 18 stations were inaugurated by the Chief Minister at the time, Uddhav Thackeray, on April 2 last year and is currently operational, phase two of the corridors had not yet started.

After the commissioning of phase 1, MMRDA had originally planned to start phase 2 in October, however, the work fell behind schedule.

The circular metro network on the section will not only decongest the WEH and the rail network, but is also expected to provide interconnectivity between the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova), Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 6 Project (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

It will also facilitate smooth and efficient interchange with commuter rail system and MRT system at Andheri, JVLR and Dahisar and reduce travel time by at least 30-50%.

It is expected to accommodate nearly 10 lakh commuters per day by 2031.

Project timeline

Metro Line 2A corridor between Dahisar East and DN Nagar (Andheri West) with 18.6 km is a fully elevated section while Line 7 is an elevated corridor from Andheri to Dahisar.

A total of 16.5 km of fully elevated section along the Western Express Highway was sanctioned by the Maharashtra government on October 6, 2015 and the Bhoomipujan was executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015.

After approval by the state government in 2015, the contracts were awarded in May 2016 with the estimated cost of the project being over Rs 12,000 crore.

According to the initial approval and plan, the project was to be completed by 2019 and MMRDA was supposed to start commercial operations in December 2020, however, the authority claimed that work had been halted due to the lockdown induced by Covid with no forced labor and other issues during initial phase of lockdown. Trials began on May 31, 2021. MMRDA had commissioned the first phase of the two lines in April 2022.

Features of New Mumbai Metro Trains

The metro cars are 85% indigenous and were built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

The very first indigenous train can run at a speed of 80 km/h. There will be a total of 28 six-car trains. Each train will have a capacity of 2,280 passengers.

Mumbaikars will get the second metro line almost eight years later. Earlier, in 2014, the Mumbaikars got their first-ever Line 1 corridor of the 11.4 km elevated metro, connecting Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova.

The new coaches will be driverless with the most modern signaling system and other salient features. However, for the initial period, drivers will be present in the coaches.

The two phases and the stations they will cover

Mumbai Metro Line 7 between Gundvali (East Andheri) and Dahisar Eastern Corridor is on the Western Highway and Mumbai Metro Route 7 will link the western parts of Mumbai with the eastern parts.

This will help reduce the load on the western highway. Mumbai Metro Route 7 was completed in two phases.

Completion cost Rs 6,208 crores

Daily traffic 6.68 lakh by 2031

Rolling stock six cars in each train

Mumbai Metro Line 7 Phase 1 is an elevated corridor of 10,902 km comprising nine stations Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi and Aarey.

Phase 2 of Metro Line 7, which is about to go into operation, is an elevated corridor of 5.552 km comprising four stations Goregaon East, Jogeshwari East, Mogra and Gundavali.

Mumbai Metro Route 2A between Andheri (W) Dahisar East Corridor is a very useful route for western parts of Mumbai. This too was done in two phases.

Completion cost Rs 6,410 crores

Daily traffic 6.09 lakh by 2031

Rolling stock six cars in each train

Mumbai Metro Line 2A Phase 1 is a 9.828 km elevated line comprising nine stations Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kanderpada, Mandapeshwar, Eksar, Borivali P, Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali W and Dahanukarwadi.

Phase 2 of Metro Line 2A which will now be put into operation is an elevated corridor of 8.768 km comprising eight stations Valnai, Malad W, Lower Malad, Pahari Goregaon, Goregaon W, Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri W.

Interchange station for Line 1 is at DN Nagar station, Line 6 at Shastri Nagar station near Lokhandwala and Line 7 at Dahisar station.

Fee structure

The passenger fare structure for subway lines approved by the state government.

kilometers Rs

0-3 10

3-12 20

12-18 30

18-24 40

24-30 50

30-36 60

36-42 70

42 Over 80

Filing of lines 2A and 7

A maintenance depot on 16.4 hectares of land has been constructed for parking and maintenance of trains at Charkop/Malwani. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on January 29, 2021.

The depot will serve as a common depot for lines 2A and 7 and will have six covered garage lines and 12 open garage lines for the maintenance and garage of 18 trains. In addition, two workshop lines, three inspection bay lines, a test track, a pit wheel lathe, an ETU unit, an operations control room (OCC) and a fully automatic washing facility were provided within the repository.

Map of metro networks for MMR

It is proposed to construct a total length of 337.1 km of metro network in Mumbai Metro Pooran areas and once all these metro lines are completed, the system will have a daily passenger capacity of 1.3 times that of the Mumbai commuter rail system.