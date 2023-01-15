



President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated Semantok Dam which is located in Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. SETPRES

Harvest more often, popular economy improves The Semantok Dam has the potential to increase agricultural production in East Java. Semantok can also become a tourist destination and develop water sports, which has the opportunity to develop the local economy. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Semantok Dam in Sambikerep Village, Rejoso District, Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province. As part of the National Strategic Programs (NSPs), the construction carried out at the Semantok Dam has the main objective of increasing the food supply in the province of East Java. President Joko Widodo said the Semantok dam was the 30th dam to be inaugurated. The dam is one of 61 dams expected to be completed by 2024. “After all, water is key, both for agriculture and for other things, such as drinking water, electricity and tourism. Therefore, the more dams we build, we hope also that our agricultural production will be better and the welfare of farmers better,” said President Jokowi. The Semantok Dam has a capacity of 32.67 million m3 which originates from the Semantok River with a flood area of ​​365 hectares (ha). The Semantok dam will provide 1,900 ha of irrigation area to Nganjuk. This dam should increase the harvest period, by one to two times. “Usually, harvesting twice can be harvesting three times and what normally cannot be planted with rice can now be planted with food crops. Hopefully this dam can benefit farmers in Nganjuk and East Java in general” , said President Jokowi. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said that the presence of Semantok Dam will add to the list of water reservoirs in East Java. Of the eight dams scheduled for construction from 2015 to 2024, seven have been completed. The first is Tukul dam in Pacitan regency, then Tugu dam in Trenggalek regency, Bendo dam in Ponorogo, Gongseng dam in Bojonegoro, Nipah dam in Sampang regency and of Bajulmati in the regency of Banyuwangi. Meanwhile, another dam is still under construction, namely the Bagong Dam in Trenggalek Regency. “I see the potential of the dam is huge. However, it needs to be managed well so as not to reduce water quality and quantity,” Basuki said. It is also expected that the Semantok dam can reduce the risk of flooding by 137 m3/second in the downstream area, namely in Rejoso district. Another benefit is providing drinking water to 143,000 people in Rejoso and Nganjuk districts. The construction of the Semantok Dam has been carried out since 2017 in two work packages, namely Lot 1 by the implementing contractor PT Brantas Abipraya-PT Pelita Nusa Perkasa, KSO, and Lot 2 in collaboration with PT Hutama Karya-PT Bahagia Bangunnusa, KSO with a state budget of IDR 2.5 trillion. It is hoped that with the completion of the construction of the Semantok dam, it can be used as an effort to keep the rivers in the area downstream of the dam at 30 litres/second. In addition, the construction of the dam also has the potential to become a tourist destination and develop water sports in East Java, which of course has the possibility of developing the local economy. Author: Eri Sutrisno

Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. Indonesia.go.id

