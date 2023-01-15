Excerpts from Trump Deposition in E. Jean Carroll Trial Released; judge refuses to dismiss case alleging rape and defamation





Combative and shameless, former President Donald Trump has denied sexually assaulting columnist E. Jean Carroll during questioning of his lawyer – repeatedly referring to her using derogatory terms and threatening to counter-sue , according to excerpts from an October 5:30 a.m. deposition unsealed Friday.

Parts of the transcript were released after a federal judge denied a request to keep the document sealed. The judge, Lewis Kaplan, plans to reveal other excerpts in the near future.

“She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing. I don’t know anything about that crazy job,” Trump said, according to the transcript.

The excerpts reveal a contentious battle between Trump and Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, who questioned him as Trump called the former longtime Elle magazine columnist the author of “a complete scam” in which she described the rape while she was “promoting a really crummy book.”

“I’ll sue her after this is all over, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to. And I’ll sue you too,” he told Kaplan.

E. Jean Carroll in New York State Supreme Court on March 4, 2020. Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The release of excerpts from the deposition came the same day Judge Kaplan, unrelated to the attorney, also denied a request by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss two lawsuits Carroll filed for defamation and rape.

“We are pleased but not surprised that Judge Kaplan has denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss and uphold the constitutionality of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. We look forward to the trial in April,” Roberta Kaplan said.

Trump has repeatedly said that meeting Carroll in the mid-1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.

In his testimony, Trump repeatedly attacked Carroll’s description of him as a rapist.

Trump said he knew it wasn’t “politically correct” to say “she’s not my type” when he responded to the claims shortly after Carroll’s book was published in 2019. The writer alleged that she was attacked by Trump in a dressing room after having a chance encounter in the store and agreed to help him pick out lingerie for a friend.

“But I’ll say it anyway,” he said. “She’s accusing me of raping, a woman I have no idea who she is. It came out of nowhere. She’s accusing me of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge.”

Speaking to his lawyer, he added: “And you know that’s not true too. You’re also a political operative. You’re a shame. But she’s accusing me and you of rape too, and that’s not true. never happened.”

At one point in the deposition, Trump called Carroll “ill, mentally ill.” He misinterpreted an interview Carroll had given on CNN, falsely claiming she talked about enjoying being sexually assaulted. “She actually indicated that she liked it. Okay? She liked it until the commercial break,” Trump said. “Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she?” She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn’t she say that?

Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, then tried to get Trump to rape his client.

“So, sir, I just want to confirm: is this your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she loved being sexually assaulted by you?”

Trump replied, “Well, based on her interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what happened. And we can define that. … I think she said rape was sexy – which is not the case, by the way.”

What Carroll has said in her writing and in the interview with Cooper is that she doesn’t like to use the word rape because other people “think rape is sexy.” She said she preferred the term “combat”.

At another point in the deposition, Kaplan asked Trump if he had ever touched a woman on her chest or buttocks or any other sexual part without her consent.

“Well, I’ll tell you no, but some people like your client may be lying,” he replied.

On Friday evening, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, released a statement, saying, “While it is completely unnecessary to unseal a transcript that both parties had previously agreed would be kept confidential, our client has nothing to hide and looks forward to resolving this baseless case.”

Roberta Kaplan declined to comment on the release of the deposition excerpts.

Kaplan, the Manhattan judge, earlier Friday upheld the lawsuits alleging rape and defamation and seeking unspecified damages from Carroll, saying they could go to trial because Trump’s challenges were without merit.

“The fact that Mr. Trump denies Ms. Carroll’s allegations does not enter into the analysis at this stage of the case,” the lawyer wrote. “What, if anything, actually happened must await further proceedings if the complaint resists this motion.”

Habba said in a statement, “While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to defend our client’s constitutionally protected rights.”

In his ruling, the judge said the Adult Survivor’s Act was similar to the Child Victims Act, another New York state law that temporarily allowed victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers. years later.

Carroll first sued Trump for defamation after mocking her claims that he sexually assaulted her. Carroll sued Trump for rape in November, when the Adult Survivors Act took effect.

