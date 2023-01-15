Row erupts as broadcasters plan to show Boris Johnson’s Partygate hearing live on TV

Politics
Boris Johnson’s interrogation at Partygate will be televised in what his supporters have described as a ‘live kangaroo court’, he revealed yesterday.
Major broadcasters will likely carry the full testimony of the former Prime Minister before the House of Commons Privileges Committee.
He will look into whether he misled MPs about which parties are breaking the law during the Covid shutdowns.
But key allies of Mr Johnson yesterday dismissed the investigation saying: ‘This is not just kangaroo court, this is live kangaroo court.’
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared before the House of Commons Liaison Committee, London, July 6, 2022
They signaled the stakes were also high for the current Prime Minister, adding: “Rishi Sunak was side by side with Boris in Downing Street when all of this was happening. He knew what Boris knew.
Mr Johnson is due to appear in front of the cameras next month and his testimony will be broadcast live on Parliament’s television feed.
Sky News has reportedly already decided to show its entire evidence session, the Observer newspaper reported. The BBC will probably decide depending on the news schedule that day.
So much sensitive evidence has been submitted to the investigation that it is kept in a “vault”, according to the newspaper, with very restricted access. A source told the newspaper that some of the claims about the parties were “decidedly bizarre” and said more information would come to light.
Last week, Mr Johnson was accused of joking at a going away party during lockdown that ‘it’s the furthest society party in the UK right now’. However, he repeatedly told parliament he was unaware the gatherings were in breach of current Covid laws at the time.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson did not deny the comment, but said the then prime minister had ‘worked constantly’ to ensure the government was doing everything it could to save lives and livelihoods during the pandemic. The investigation also risks becoming a headache for Mr. Sunak.
Major broadcasters will likely carry the full testimony of the former Prime Minister before the House of Commons Privileges Committee. Pictured: Boris Johnson during a visit to police in Thames Valley, Buckinghamshire, January 7, 2023
MPs will have to vote on any sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee. Although it was likely to be an unwhipped ‘free’ vote, some MPs said that in reality the Tories would seek advice on how they should vote. This puts Mr. Sunak in a difficult position. Mr Johnson’s allies and Tory members will blame him if he advises against backing the former prime minister, but voters could punish him if he does otherwise.
The privileges committee, chaired by veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman, held a meeting last week to consider reports of gatherings in Downing Street during the lockdowns. The documents were released by the Cabinet Office in late November, shortly after Mr Sunak became Prime Minister.
If the inquiry concludes Mr Johnson has been in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If he is banned for more than ten days, there could be a recall petition and a possible by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge.
When the Downing Street lockdown parties were revealed in December 2021, Mr Johnson insisted in the Commons that ‘all guidelines had been completely followed’. The investigation by the seven-member committee will determine whether the comments breached parliamentary privilege.
A Metropolitan Police investigation in 2022 found lockdown rules had been broken and fines issued to 83 people, including Messrs. Johnson and Sunak.
The government has pledged to spend up to 220,000 on legal advice to defend the former prime minister during the investigation.
