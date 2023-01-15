Tension between Turkey and Sweden has escalated





picture quote, AFP January 14, 2023 A new tension has started between the countries of Turkey and Sweden, the tension is based on Sweden joining NATO and Turkey has taken a strong position. A protest in the city of Stockholm in Sweden showed a video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being hanged, which greatly angered the Turkish government. The people who demonstrated were expressing their feelings that they were very sad about the obstacle that Turkey has made for Sweden to become a member of NATO. Turkey has arrested Sweden on the condition that it fight against groups that Turkey has labeled as terrorists, including those that showed the Turkish president’s ugly image. Sweden’s prime minister described the protesters’ act killing the Turkish president as regrettable, but Turkey said the Swedish prime minister’s condemnation of the act was not enough on its own. A photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being hanged near the Stockholm parliament was released on Wednesday by a pro-Kurdish group called the Swedish Rojava Alliance. The group called on Erdogan to use the opportunity to resign, before his case ended up hanging in Taksim Square. picture quote, THE SWEDISH SOLIDARITY COMMITTEE FOR ROJAVA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara calls terrorist groups, of being behind it. Sweden has pledged to distance itself from both groups in order to gain Turkey’s support in its months-delayed NATO bid. Turkey has said it is easier to work with Sweden’s new center-right coalition government, which enjoys the support of the far-right party, but protests in Stockholm have angered Ankara. Cavusoglu told state media that Sweden is committed to keeping its promise to take action against terrorist groups. The Turkish government called the Swedish ambassador to ask him about it and canceled the visit of the speaker of the Swedish parliament to Ankara. The Anadalou news agency said prosecutors in the Turkish capital had opened an investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the protest posed a threat to Sweden’s application for NATO membership and a threat to Sweden’s national security. Ulf told TV4 it was “very difficult” for a country like Sweden with a democratically elected leader to carry out such a hanging. But a member of the pro-Kurdish group behind the action told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that activists were trying to stand up in support of Swedish democracy, which Mr Kristersson strongly opposes. A member of the group added that Turkey had not reacted to this incident as a democratic country should. Since the attack on Ukraine, the second country to apply to join NATO has become Sweden, and the Swedish government has thus ended a 200-year-old tradition of neutrality. Sweden’s action is considered historic, and the United States has already announced its full support for its wishes. However, Turkey, which is an important NATO member, is still ahead of Sweden’s NATO membership, which has created new tension between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/articles/c4ne93n1162o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos