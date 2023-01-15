Politics
India to Create Center of Excellence for Global South: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the establishment of the “Global South Center of Excellence” to undertake research on developing solutions or best practices that would help members in the developing world.
“I am pleased to announce that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the final leaders’ session of the Voice of Global South Summit. “This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from any of our countries, which can be scaled up and implemented in other southern members,” he added.
Citing an example of developing solutions, the Prime Minister said that digital public goods developed by India in areas such as e-payments, health, education or e-governance can be useful to many other countries. in development.
“India has also made great strides in areas such as space technology and nuclear power. We will launch a ‘Global Initiative for Southern Science and Technology’ to share our expertise with other countries. developing,” he added.
During his address, Prime Minister Modi argued for globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains.
“We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to all of humanity. In short, we want a ‘human-centred globalization’,” he added.
In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had convened the unique summit to draw international attention to the priorities, prospects and concerns of the developing world.
This is particularly relevant as the world goes through difficult times marked by challenges in health, food security, affordable access to energy, climate finance and technologies and economic growth, the MEA said.
Prime Minister Modi chaired the inaugural session of leaders on January 12. This was followed by eight thematic segments at the ministerial level devoted to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The summit ended on January 13 with a closing session of leaders also hosted by the Prime Minister.
The participating leaders appreciated and congratulated PM Modi’s leadership for hosting the Summit at a crucial time. They expressed the hope that the Summit would serve as a catalyst to build a prosperous and inclusive future for the world that takes into account the needs of countries in the South. (ANI)
