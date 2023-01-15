Venezuela could create a regional bloc allied with Russia and China





Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced his intention to create a regional bloc with close ties to Russia and China.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives to deliver his annual address to the nation before lawmakers at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, January 12, 2023 (AP Photo) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has proposed creating a regional bloc between Latin American and Caribbean countries that have good relations with China and Russia, according to Russian media RT reported Saturday. Maduro pointed out during his annual address to the Venezuelan parliament that he had recently spoken with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Argentine President Alberto Fernández about forming a new regional organization in this regard. The time has come to unite efforts and paths in Latin America and the Caribbean to move forward in forming a powerful bloc of political forces, of economic power that speaks to the world,” Maduro stressed. According to Maduro, the new bloc in question would contribute to the creation of “new poles of power” and would be allied with Russia and China. The alliance of which the Venezuelan president speaks would include “this community of shared destiny that our elder brother [Chinese] of which President Xi Jinping speaks”, or the “multipolar and multicentric world that our elder brother [Russian] that President Vladimir Putin is talking about,” he said. For the world of which the Chinese and Russian leaders speak to come true, there must be a “united and advanced Latin American and Caribbean bloc”. Putin has repeatedly castigated the US-dominated “unipolar world”, explaining in September that all attempts to achieve this end result “have taken an absolutely ugly form”. Putin in September criticized Western attempts to create a unipolar world, as he called it, and hailed China’s “balanced” approach to the war in Ukraine, during a meeting with Xi. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Washington’s “farce” over the Venezuelan opposition is to maintain control over the Latin American country’s resources. The Venezuelan opposition rejected the head of the “interim government” Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed “interim president” sponsored by the United States, at the end of December. Later on January 5, the Venezuelan opposition congress replaced Guaido and announced the appointment of Dinorah Figuera as “president” and Marianela Fernandez and Auristela Vasquez as “vice-presidents” for the 2023-2024 legislature. “It is obvious that the tasks of the bosses of the “color revolution” that did not take place in Venezuela remain the same… The ultimate goal of this farce is not hidden – to keep control over financial resources of the Venezuelan State in foreign currencies. jurisdiction,” the Russian ministry said. Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis in January 2019 when Juan Guaido, the former leader of the opposition-controlled, US-backed National Assembly, declared himself “interim president” in a bid to to overthrow democratically re-elected President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and most Western countries have backed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries have backed Maduro. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently confirmed that his government is ready to develop the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States, following the easing of sanctions by Washington against the oil-rich country as the West faces the backlash of its sanctions against Russia linked to the war in Ukraine.

