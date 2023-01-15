Bidens document blunder has nothing to do with Trump crime





The sweet spot for Donald Trump’s allies has always been when they can justify his abuses and crimes through misguided comparisons rather than direct defense. Did Trump extort Ukraine to smear his adversary? Well, Ted Kennedy once did something like that. Did Trump try to stay in power after losing the election? Maybe so, but let us tell you about the time a Democrat filed an objection to the Electoral College count in Congress.

The key aspect of these arguments is exaggeration, not fabrication. They seize on real events, often real bad things done by other politicians, and then use them as a pretext to dismiss actions by Trump of a much higher order of magnitude.

As many people have pointed out in a very neutral way, the news that President Biden had classified documents is pure windfall for Trump defenders. This gives them a set of facts to work with which, if examined without any important context, can be presented to the gullible willfully as evidence that these men have committed similar crimes.

There’s no good reason to put a president in jail let alone make two presidents cellmates for improperly keeping records from a recent public office, the Wall Street Journal intones. When Mr. Trump was alone, this point was less obvious to some of our media competitors. Now that Mr. Biden is facing a similar investigation, maybe they see how ridiculous it is.

But Trump is not at risk of being charged because he took classified documents inappropriately. This is because when the government discovered the documents, it refused to return them and reportedly took steps to hide them from the FBI. This is no small twist on the same crime. This is the crime.

You could say, in Trump’s defense, that he had no underlying motive for keeping the documents, i.e. they did not contain any national security secrets that he planned to sell or incriminating information he wished to accumulate. It’s probably true. Rather, the motive seems to be that Trump does not believe the law applies to him.

This is how he has operated throughout his career. He cheats, lies and steals in the hope that he can face all the consequences. He can simply refuse to let black people rent an apartment or pay contractors what he promises them or lie to his lenders about its value, and whatever cost he faces will be worth it. The reason his theft of documents rose to the level of a federal felony is that he applied this method to conduct covered by the federal criminal code and dealt with by prosecutors whom he cannot necessarily intimidate or bribe to let him submit.

When Trump’s allies complain about his allegedly unfair treatment, the distinction hides in plain sight of their complaints. Where is the raid? Where are the photos of the classified documents? Where’s the special advocate? Jim Jordan asks.

Why didn’t the FBI raid Joe Bidens’ home? asks Dan Crenshaw.

The obvious answer is that Biden did not refuse to return the documents. Indeed, his lawyers volunteered to say they had the documents and handed them over immediately. There was nothing to loot.

If Trump’s attorneys had informed the National Archives that he had mistakenly taken classified documents, or even if they had responded to the archives’ requests by turning them over, the FBI would never have been involved. The documents themselves would never have become a criminal matter had Trump followed the law. He became one because he blatantly refused to follow the law, which happened because Trump is a criminal.

The thrust of Trumpist propaganda has been to act as if normal politicians who make normal gaffes are criminals in order to justify handing the presidency over to a lifelong crook. Trump is not a smart man, but shrewd enough to understand that his party is fully invested in a narrative of Democratic evil that compels them to consider everything he’s done, even if it’s wrong or illegal, as n being no different from the actions of any other powerful man. If Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue, Republicans would start talking about the Dick Cheney hunting accident.

