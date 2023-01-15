Imran confirms PM Shehbaz will be ‘tested’ with vote of confidence – Pakistan





PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be tested by a vote of confidence in a move similar to the one he himself faced as prime minister. minister in April.

During an appearance on Hum News Hum Meher Bokhari Kay Sath, when asked if the incumbent prime minister could be asked to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Imran said: Absolutely, we let’s test it.

Imran said Shehbaz tested the PTI, so now the party would reverse the roles of prime minister.

He said the party would detail the details of the decision at a party meeting on Sunday and do full planning for not only the confidence vote but also other plans to fully immerse them in a testing situation now.

It is relevant to mention that the MQM-P, a key ally of the ruling coalition, has indicated in recent days that it may leave the federal government over what it describes as broken promises.

MQM-P sources said earlier that the party has issued its ultimatum and will announce its decision at a workers’ congress due to be held on Saturday (today).

Will follow the Constitution

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said he would follow the Constitution if asked to vote the confidence of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

In an interview on Bol News’ Bas Bohat Hogaya program, Alvi said that the Constitution clearly mentions the way forward in such situations.

It’s speculation they (PTI) will ask [me to ask PM Shehbaz to take a confidence vote] and I will, he said. Whatever the Constitution says, that will be the way to go.

He added that if the president thinks the legislature lacks confidence in the government, then he can ask for a vote of confidence.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was confident that the government would muster the required number of 172 MPs in the event of a vote of confidence.

However, he added that he did not see such a situation developing or any reason why it should develop.

