Politics
Palembang – Inderalaya Trans Sumatra Toll Road, first inaugurated by President Joko Widodo
Sunday 15-01-2023, 06:15 WIB
Palembang – Inderalaya Toll Road, South Sumatra, part of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road. –doc: sumeks.co
PALEMBANG, SUMEKS.CO – The Palembang-Indralaya (Palindra) Toll Road is the first toll road built in the province of South Sumatra.
In its construction, the Palindra Toll Road uses the Vacuum Consolidation Method (VCM), which was first implemented in Indonesia.
The Palindra Toll Road is the first barrier-free road on Bumi Sriwijaya. This 21.9 km toll road was successfully constructed by HKI on mainly swampy terrain.
This is why HKI implements VCM technology which can reduce the amount of water and air in the soil. So that the soil is easier to lower and compact.
On this toll road, HKI succeeded in introducing a soil improvement method.
Benefits of using VCM technology In addition to saving resources by minimizing heavy equipment, this VCM technology also minimizes unstable slopes.
It is not easy to build a toll road in this area. Indeed, the entire section of the toll road is filled with watery swamps in the ground.
Then the water is sucked up (vacuumed) and then flows to a temporary shelter.
Thus, the land is rapidly becoming denser and is ready to build a toll road on it.
Apart from being South Sumatra’s first toll road, Palindra turns out to be the first Trans Sumatra toll road to be inaugurated by President Jokowi.
President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono inaugurated Section I of the Palindra Toll Road of the 7.8 km Palembang-Pamulut section in 2017.
The construction of this toll road requires an area of 302 hectares and costs about IDR 3.4 trillion.
The funds come from state equity participation (PMN), private investments and loans to PT Hutama Karya as a government-appointed contractor.
Compared to other toll roads, building Palindra requires nearly 1.5 times the cost.
This is because the construction of the Palindra Toll Road must dredge the soil up to 7 meters deep and reduce the water content of the swamp before it is again compacted with earth.
As it is known, the total length of the Palindra Toll Road reaches 22 km and consists of three sections, namely section I of the Palembang-Pamulutan section (7.8 km), section II of Pamulutan – KTM ( 4.9 km) and KTM Section III. – Indralaya intersection (9.3 km).kms).
Palembang – Inderalaya Toll Road, South Sumatra. –doc: sumeks.co
Its construction started in 2015 and was completed in 2018. Today, Palindra Toll Road is a toll road connecting various directions in South Sumatra.
Apart from the additional toll roads that will be constructed including the Kayuagung-Palembang-Betung (Kapal Betung) toll road, Indralaya-Prabumulih and other toll roads.
At least, with the toll road being built on Bumi Sriwijaya at this time, it can shorten the distance traveled by South Sumatra people by about an hour compared to before via Sumatra highway.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
