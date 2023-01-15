Trump News Today: Kellyanne Conway warns Trump not to repeat 2020 mistakes as rape case deposition comes out





Joe Rogan Says Morons Had A King In Donald Trump

Donald Trump had a busy Saturday venting Truth Social’s grievances over his treatment since a large amount of classified documents were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, this summer.

Former presidents’ anger over the matter was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Bidens while he was vice president at his home and in an office he once used.

Mr. Trump is particularly vexed by his perception of the differences between the respective special counsel that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate separate matters.

Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump calls a Democrat-friendly nice guy, will oversee an investigation into Mr Bidens’ case, while Jack Smith, whom he characterizes as a HATING Lunatic left-wing radical, will look into his alleged transgressions .

Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed parts of a transcript of Mr Trump’s testimony resulting from E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him.

In his testimony, he repeatedly denied the allegations against him and claimed not to know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling it a bonkers job while threatening to sue her , her and her lawyers.

HighlightsView latest update 1673741735Judge rejects Trump’s absurd bid to dismiss E Jean Carroll’s rape trial

A judge has dismissed an attempt by Donald Trump to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Ms Carroll accused the former president in 2019 of raping her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. She sued last year after New York enacted the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which allows victims of sexual assault to sue for decades-old offenses.

Mr Trump had asked for the sexual assault lawsuit accusing him of assault and defamation to be thrown out, saying he had been denied due process.

On Friday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a ruling rejecting the motion that Mr Trump’s argument was nonsense.

Bevan Hurley filed this report.

Oliver O’Connell15 January 2023 00:15

1673738135For better or worse, Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight

The nations transportation secretary typically occupies one of the most publicly accessible roles in any presidential administration. A critical part of the Cabinet’s job is to travel the country, handing out millions of public dollars, and attending groundbreaking ceremonies for new bridges, overpasses, and ports.

Even by those standards, Pete Buttigieg has spent an inordinate amount of time in the national spotlight delivering the largesse of big infrastructure and national spending bills. But at the same time, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has also been the public face of a series of transportation-related crises, all amid constant speculation about his future prospects. policies.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 23:15

1673734535Analysis: Son Trump is not Biden under threat of new investigation by special counsel

The appointment of a new special counsel to investigate Joe Biden is actually bad news for Donald Trump, Justice Department veterans tell Andrew Feinberg.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 22:15

1673733972Trump reposts chilling image of Adam Schiff on Truth Social

Spooky stuff on the Truth Social account of past presidents.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 22:06

1673732435Analysis: Why Republicans aren’t all reacting the way you think to Bidens’ classified documents

The Independents Eric Garcia writes:

When news broke this week that classified documents had been discovered in President Joe Bidens’ former office, dating back to his tenure as Vice President of the Obama administration, it looked like Republicans had been given a belated Christmas present. .

They had, after all, spent months on the defensive on behalf of Donald Trump, who was found with hundreds of classified documents from his time as president.

But the new House Republican majority is split on how to answer the question after Mr Bidens’ personal attorneys announced they had discovered more classified documents in the garage of his Delaware home.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 21:40

1673731235 Explained: How more classified documents were found at Biden

The Independents Andrew Feinberg explains the circumstances that led to the discovery of more classified documents at President Joe Bidens’ home.

A lawyer who does not have a valid security clearance was looking in a box at @JoeBidens when he discovered a paper with classification marks.

It is illegal for the lawyer to see such documents, so he stopped his search rather than continuing to search to see if there were *more* documents that would have been a crime for him. Instead, he called someone who is allowed to watch such things without risking jail time. This person completed the work and found five more pages, which allowed the search to be completed without anyone committing a crime.

Lawyers generally prefer to go through their day without committing crimes, which is why (per @jdawsey1 / @JaxAlemany) even a Trump lawyer, Alex Cannon, told Trump aides not to go through hidden boxes in Mar -a-Lago because they may contain classified material that would expose the viewer to criminal risk. So Bauer (Biden’s lawyer) and Cannon (Trump’s lawyer) both understood the importance of not watching things they are not allowed to watch and acted accordingly.

Here is Andrews’ full report:

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 21:20

1673730035Nevertheless, Trump angered by selection of special counsel

Saturday is to complain about the legal setbacks of a former president…

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 21:00

1673728235ICYMI: DoJ enters political fray with two special counsels

In appointing a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Bidens Delaware home and former office, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to the independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations.

If these words sound familiar, they should be.

Garland used identical wording in November to appoint another special counsel for another politically explosive investigation into various classified documents for another political figure this one, the retention of top secret files in the estate of former President Donald Trump. in Florida, Mar-a-Lac.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 20:30

1673726435Don Jr mocks paying taxes after fined for tax evasion

The former president’s eldest son appeared to scoff at the idea of ​​paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6 million at the following a conviction stemming from a years-long tax evasion scheme.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 20:00

1673724635Trump Organization fined $1.6 million over years-long tax evasion scheme

Donald Trump’s namesake company has been fined $1.6 million after a New York jury convicted two affiliates of the Trump Organization on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a plan to a one-year term aimed at avoiding payroll taxes by compensating senior executives with lavish untaxed benefits.

The December verdict of 17 felonies follows an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation and longtime Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who was sentenced to five month in jail this week.

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

Oliver O’Connell14 January 2023 19:30

