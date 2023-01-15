Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives “on rent” in a house estimated at 20 million pounds – Capital





A similar property nearby is available to rent for £30,000 per month. Boris Johnson is under scrutiny in the House of Commons, where an inquiry is being demanded into the actual amount the former Prime Minister is paying in rent for the luxury building where he lives. A house made available to him by one of his party’s donors. As millions of Britons struggle to keep a roof over their heads amid the rising cost of living, tabloid The Mirror has revealed the former Prime Minister is staying in a luxurious £20million London property pounds belonging to the wife of a Tory leader, Lord Anthony Bamford. Boris Johnson won £1million for four speeches and lives on rent The British newspaper points out that Johnson, who earned £1million in just four speeches after stepping down from the prime minister’s chair, was given this house by Lady Carole Bamford, where he would pay rent of £10,000. Meanwhile, a similar house, in the same street, is offered for rent for the sum of 30,000 pounds. Images released by The Mirror show the former prime minister leaving the property in Knightsbridge, west London, a stone’s throw from the famous Harrods store, according to The mirror. he likes to live off the generosity of others His state of assets shows that he agreed to live in Lady Carole’s house, to use it, on concession, from September 2, with my family. In September, the Bamfords also offered the Johnsons the use of a second property, where the former Tory leader would pay £3,500 a month. It is a cottage on the magnate’s 1,500 acre Daylesford estate in the Cotswolds. Boris Johnson has accepted Lord Bamford’s paper despite earning £1million from four speeches in six weeks, the newspaper notes. Sonia Purnell, the author of Johnson’s biography, Just Boris, recently said: Since I have known him, Johnson has refused to put his hand in his pocket, preferring to live on the generosity of others. Ct ctig Boris Johnson manual The Bamfords contributed £23,853 to Boris Johnson’s wedding to Carrie last summer. He continues to receive £84,144 a year as an MP and is entitled to a top-up salary of £18,860 after being forced to resign as Prime Minister.

