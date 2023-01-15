A solid basis for strengthening cooperation with Africa

Foreign Minister Qin Gang and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat attend the completion ceremony of the Africa CDC headquarters construction project in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 11 [Photo/Xinhua]



Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s ongoing visit to five countries in Africa marks the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese Foreign Minister’s first overseas tour of the calendar year. And given the high importance the two sides attach to their relationship, they are more likely than not to deepen their cooperation, among other things, to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the lingering pandemic remains a big challenge.

In fact, the two parties have been working together for three years to deal with the impacts of the pandemic. And now that China-Africa relations have entered the post-pandemic era, the two sides will use it to expand their cooperation to build a more cohesive community with a shared future.

First, China will continue to deepen cooperation with African countries and enhance political mutual trust. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, China and Africa have maintained close and high-level communication, with President Xi Jinping making four visits to Africa.

During his visit to Africa in 2013, President Xi highlighted the principles of “sincerity”, “genuine results”, “friendship” and “good faith” to strengthen China-Africa relations and pursue common interests, tracing the path of Sino-African dialogue. Cooperation. On this basis, the two sides reached consensus on a wide range of issues.

The 20th CPC National Congress in 2022 reflected China’s commitment to improving diplomatic relations with other countries. In line with this commitment, China officially invited Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to visit China, who did so after the 20th Party Congress and held fruitful talks with Xi.

Second, the implementation of the nine programs announced at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2021 will be an important part of bilateral cooperation. The nine programs aim to expand China-Africa cooperation, especially in the health and agriculture sectors, and promote green development.

An online meeting was held in August 2022 for the implementation of the nine programs, with then-State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggesting the two sides strengthen mutual support, take concrete steps to strengthen the China-Africa partnership, uphold independence and peace, and forge a stronger bond between people on both sides.

Ahead of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference, the two sides jointly prepared the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, setting the framework for China-Africa cooperation for the next 15 years.

Third, China-Africa economic and trade cooperation will continue to deepen and reach new heights. In the two decades to 2021, China-Africa trade has increased 20-fold, with China’s direct investment in Africa increasing 100-fold, making China the fourth largest source of investment in Africa. Moreover, China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years.

Despite the pandemic, trade volume between China and Africa in 2021 hit a record $254.3 billion, up 35.3 percent year on year. And in the first three quarters of 2022, China-Africa trade reached $214.67 billion, up 15.7 percent year-on-year. In addition, China and Africa are expected to experience vigorous trade and economic growth in 2023 as China eased pandemic prevention and control measures from Jan. 8.

And fourth, the process of building a China-Africa community with a shared future will be accelerated and improved. President Xi proposed the concept of a China-Africa community with a shared future in 2013, and the two sides unanimously decided at the 2018 FOCAC summit in Beijing to work together to build a China-Africa community with a shared future. even stronger. Earlier, in 2015, the two sides upgraded their relationship to “a China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership”.

At the 20th Party Congress last year, Chinese leaders reiterated their commitment to honoring their foreign policy promise to maintain world peace and promote common development, and help build a global community with a shared future. As for the future, the two sides will maintain the momentum of win-win cooperation based on mutual respect and equality.

The world is always at a crossroads with unprecedented challenges ahead, no matter which path the world takes. In such a situation, closer and higher-level cooperation between China and Africa will not only benefit people on both sides, but also help the world establish a more reasonable and just international order.

The author is deputy director of the International Relations Division of the China-Africa Institute.

Opinions do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.