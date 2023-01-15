No regrets? Here’s why Donald Trump would do it again





Former President Donald Trump is well known for playing a role in a number of controversies, and critics have repeatedly accused him of misleading the public.

Just days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration and reluctant departure from the White House, a Washington Post report found a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims the president made during his four-year term. .

When The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman sat down with the 45th president to interview him for his 2022 book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Trump was surprisingly candid.

The question: During the interview, the former US leader, who called Haberman a psychiatrist, reflected on his decision to run for president, according to a column written by Haberman in The Atlantic.

The question I get asked more than any other question: if you had to do it again, would you have done it? said Trump. The answer is, yes, I think so. Because this is how I see it. I have so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are, he continued.

What’s more: Haberman met with Trump for three separate interviews. According to Haberman, Trump lied to him on several topics, including denying that he was watching television during the January 6 attack on Washington, which is contradicted by several first-hand witnesses and their testimony.

Trump also lied about the extent of power he gave his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during his presidency, according to the report.

Still, there have been plenty of times of outright honesty, like when Trump seemingly admitted that his friends might not be there for the right reasons.

Haberman shared one of his meetings with Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Do you know why Lindsey kisses my ass? Trump asked, referring to Graham, his golf partner at the time. So, I approve of his friends, he replied then, which, according to Haberman, had Graham in a fit of unrestrained laughter.

Originally published August 26, 2022.

