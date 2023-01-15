The provincial government of Riau prepares 10 hectares to build a heart and brain hospital





Merdeka.com – A specialized heart, brain and cancer hospital will be built in Riau. This plan was reinforced with the arrival of President Joko Widodo some time ago in Riau. President Jokowi has already contacted Health Minister Gunadi Sadikin to carry out the plan. Meanwhile, the provincial government of Riau has prepared 10 hectares of land in Pekanbaru for the hospital. “Mr. President told me that he had contacted the Minister of Health about a project to build a specialized cardiac hospital in Riau. There are 10 hectares of land in Pekanbaru,” the governor said. from Riau, Syamsuar, to merdeka.com on Saturday (1/15). Syamsuar will follow the instructions Jokowi by meeting the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Syamsuar explained that the project to build a specialist hospital in Riau came after the president’s visit to Arifin Achmad Hospital in Pekanbaru. During the sudden visit, the president expressed his satisfaction with the services of the hospital, especially since Arifin Achmad Hospital is a hospital that has been awarded the title of five-star excellent service. It’s just during the visit Jokowi Speaking of the heart hospital, RSUD director Arifin Achmad Wan Fahriatul was not there. It turns out that Wan Ifat had frequent contact with the prosecutor’s office during interrogation as a witness in the medical device case. Meanwhile, the head of the Riau provincial health office, Zainal Arifin, said his party had prepared 10 hectares of land for the construction of the Ministry of Health hospital. The location of the land is on Jalan Naga Sakti, Simpang Baru Village, Tampan District, Pekanbaru City. The location is not far from the main Riau stadium. “We will grant an area of ​​approximately 10 hectares, on Jalan Naga Sakti, near the main stadium in Riau, for the construction of a brain and heart center hospital,” Zainal said. 2 of 2 pages

Previously, President Joko Widodo visited Riau. Ria also stopped at Arifin Achmad Hospital in Pekanbaru. During this visit, Jokowi also verified hospital services for BPJS Health participants. According to him, the service provided was quite good. In addition, Jokowi also reviewed the plan of the provincial government of Riau to build a hospital to treat particular diseases. Regarding the plan, Jokowi acknowledged that the province of Riau still lacks special hospitals. So far, he has only discussed the layout plan and construction location. “Indeed, it is still missing, the need for a hospital in Pekanbaru is a special hospital. Maybe a special hospital, for example (to treat heart disease), a special hospital maybe for cancer,” said he declared. “This is what is needed in the province of Riau, I have just discussed it with the governor. The ground is prepared from the province, we (the central government) will build later and alkes, but this n Only then will we discuss it,” concluded Jokowi. Regarding the plan, Jokowi acknowledged that the province of Riau still lacks special hospitals. So far, he has only discussed the development plan and its location. Jokowi does not want the people of Riau to seek treatment abroad. This is why Jokowi has earmarked IDR 130 billion for medical devices to treat particular diseases, such as heart disease. “That means we want to reduce our citizens to overseas medical care as much as possible, especially to our neighbors and friends,” he said. [ded]

